Our mention of politicians' nicknames reeled in a couple of memorable ones from different parts of the state:
First, there's a reminder from Kevin Guice about the late L.D. (Luther Devine) Knox, a Winnsboro farmer and perennial candidate who made “None of the Above” his legal middle name during the 1979 governor's race, and used it in several elections that followed.
Knox argued that by voting for "None of the Above," voters could reject all candidates and start over, rather than have to choose the lesser of evils.
Then there's this gem from Warren A. Perrin, of Lafayette:
"In 1957, the town of Erath elected a new mayor who ran on a platform of reform and totally honesty: George 'Clean Hands' LeBlanc. He lived up to his T-nom!"
Take the cake!
OK, NOW you can have your king cake and eat it, too.
It's Epiphany, for all you traditionalists, which means king cake is on the dessert menu, or breakfast menu, or snack menu, etc.
Actually, the cakes have been available for some time, but we were discouraged from eating them because of a religious admonition. (It's spelled out in the Book of Pastries, Chapter 23, Verse 12.)
My personal theory about holding off on king cake consumption is that you aren't supposed to start eating them until all the Christmas cookies are gone, which should be about now. Then you can enjoy king cake until the arrival of marshmallow Peeps and other Easter candy, plus Valentine's Day chocolates.
Hope this clears thing up, sweets-wise.
Tiger talking heads
After Monday night's horror show, I wasn't going to bring up football any more for a while.
But something struck me as I watched network sports commentators, especially on ESPN, try to deal with the Damar Hamlin injury. The most emotional reaction came from former NFL players, who told of the toll the violent game they love takes on the bodies of its participants.
And, as I've mentioned before, three former LSU players — Ryan Clark, Booger McFarland, and Marcus Spears — are among ESPN's top analysts. This year they were joined by Andrew Whitworth, who spent 16 stellar years as an NFL tackle before retiring.
All four were tearful or close to it as they gave their thoughts, unscripted and from the heart.
I find it rather extraordinary that four former Tigers have reached this level in their post-playing careers.
LSU may be a football factory, but it turns out a highly polished product.
Everybody's a critic
Speaking of football, Bill Huey, of Baton Rouge, offers his traditional analysis of bowl games:
"What did you think of that Citrus Bowl trophy? Carmen Miranda meets Cheez-It billboard. Cheesiest bowl trophy I've ever seen."
Maybe cheesiest, Bill, but certainly not the ugliest. I know it's not for winning a bowl game, but the victor in the annual LSU-Arkansas game gets "The Boot," which has to be seen to be believed.
Special People Dept.
- Cathy Martinez, of Metairie, celebrates her 91st birthday Sunday, Jan. 8. She served as a volunteer at Lakeside Hospital in Metairie for 40 years.
- Mary Mineo, of Garden View Assisted Living in Lafayette, celebrates her 90th birthday Friday, Jan. 6.
- Patty and Harold Hildebrand, of Baton Rouge, celebrated their 70th anniversary Tuesday, Jan. 3. Originally from West Texas, they lived in New Mexico for 30 years after retirement.
- Mike and Pam Poirrier, of Prairieville, celebrate 50 years of marriage Friday, Jan. 6. They are former Pierre Part residents.
Don't ask
I don't offer relationship advice.
But Glenn Balentine, of Prairieville, has no such qualms, and shares this bit of wisdom with male readers:
"Never ask a woman why she likes you … she may not be able to think of a reason either."