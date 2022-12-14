Our stories about running away from home have been about little kids who didn't get far.
Don Garland, Baton Rouge, tells of older kids who actually did get away:
"My uncle’s father, Leon Boughton, had a lot of good stories. One of his favorites was running away to be a cowboy.
"He and a buddy were young teenagers, and the thought of another summer chopping cotton in 1920s Louisiana was too much to take.
"So they hopped a freight train to Oklahoma to be cowboys. When they got there, they found there were no cowboy jobs.
"Soon they got hungry and took the only available job — which was chopping cotton.
"He really loved telling that story."
Going to the dogs
John LaCarna, of Baton Rouge, says, "Your reader’s story about playing Roy Rogers reminds me of a complaint an acquaintance had about one of the disadvantages of being the youngest child in the family.
"When they would play, the oldest boy would be Roy, the sister would be Dale Evans, the next oldest boy would be Trigger, and he always had to be…Bullet!"
(He shouldn't feel too bad, John — Roy's German shepherd Bullet was billed as "The Wonder Dog.")
Bless Pat
"As a kid I was a huge fan of the Roy Rogers TV show," says Carol Schlueter, of Gretna.
"Pat Brady was my favorite…so much so that I named my tricycle NellyBelle in honor of Pat’s beloved Jeep!"
Tricky grandpa!
Speaking of early TV, Cyndi Deriso, of Lafayette, says, "When I was 6, we lived with my grandparents.
"My grandfather bought a TV. We could only get two stations on it. Every Sunday we gathered around it to watch shows.
"'Perry Mason' and 'Bonanza' were on at the same time. My grandfather would watch Perry Mason, but my sister and I would beg him to let us watch Bonanza.
"He would tell us that if Perry Mason lost his case, we could watch Bonanza the following Sunday.
"Well, we know how that went. Perry never lost a case, but we didn't know that."
Agony of de feet
"I really need to start doing some cardio," says Earl Newman, of Baton Rouge.
"I’m not saying I’m out of shape in my old age, but this morning I almost suffocated trying to put my shoes on."
(That's OK, Earl; I'm impressed that you were able to get your socks on.)
Grammar lesson
"Granny Grammarian" says it "drives me crazy" that folks say, "I feel badly about Joe's leaving his job" instead of "I feel bad."
"You wouldn't say, 'I feel goodly' about something.
"Why do people think making an adverb out of an adjective sounds more genteel? Makes them sound like a dolt and a hick.
"And of course there's 'Give the book to he and I."
"Who did you give it to? Him and me."
Save the ducks!
Damon Veach, of Baton Rouge, says he enjoys feeding the ducks around the lakes near East Lakeshore Drive, and wants to protect them from careless speeders:
"The city needs to put up signs indicating a slow speed in the small duck crossing area, with maybe a camera or two."
Special People Dept.
Debbie and Martin Hugh-Jones, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 60th anniversary Thursday, Dec. 15. He is professor emeritus at LSU and a veterinary epidemiologist.
Heaux, heaux, heaux
"You know it's the Christmas season in Louisiana," says Paul Major, of Livonia, "when you have to turn on the ceiling fan while you're decorating your Christmas tree."
That Christmas glow
Paul Major has one more comment about decorating the Christmas tree:
"Have you ever noticed that no matter how colored lights are arranged on the light string, you always wind up with clumps of the same color on the tree when you finally plug them in?"