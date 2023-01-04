The always-interesting John Currier, of West Baton Rouge Parish, discusses his unusual sideline:
"The gators are all napping, but during the holidays when people gather from around the country a common topic around our house is gators — since someone always mentions my unusual side hustle as a licensed 'nuisance gator' guy.
"At some point in the conversation someone always asks how realistic is the show 'Swamp People.'
"I often have to remind people that 'reality' shows are not casting to find representative citizens of the area. They are looking for the most extreme, most entertaining, or craziest representatives of the group.
"I was approached twice to be a 'swamp person,' and have always wondered which of the categories I fell into.
"My wife and friends have opinions on that, but they are so far-fetched I won’t repeat them here."
Hungry coaches
One of my favorite Facebook videos shows LSU football coach Brian Kelly, at the end of Monday's Cheez-It Citrus Bowl victory over Purdue, casually bending down and picking up some of the cheese crackers from the field for a snack.
The Cheez-Its were on the ground because they had been dumped over him by the players in celebration of the Tigers' lopsided win.
(By the way, this was the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, and not the plain old Cheez-It Bowl, held earlier in the week, in which Florida State beat Oklahoma.)
The LSU coach got the Cheez-It bath instead of the traditional, but equally stupid, Gatorade bath, which has been a victory celebration for WAY too long — but is still about a million times better than a Duke's mayonnaise bath, which is another story, about another bowl.
Seeing Coach Brian eating Cheez-Its off the turf reminded me of Les Miles, the former LSU coach who liked to pick grass and chew on it during games.
Grass is probably more nutritious than Cheez-Its, but there's no doubt the cheese crackers are a more popular snack, so I can understand why they're preferred by the current coach.
Monday, Monday…
What a Monday that was for Louisiana college football, with LSU's dismantling of Purdue, followed a few minutes later by Tulane's stunning upset of USC in the Cotton Bowl (no doubt there was some hubris involved here regarding the California lads…)
Yes, on Monday football was fun — until it wasn't…
Running joke
Rick Marshall, of Baton Rouge, offers this weather report:
"I ran the water for four days to avoid frozen pipes. A week later I am running the air conditioner.
"So much has been said about climate change; but we here in Louisiana are accustomed to our climate changing over and over."
(I get your point, Richard — but when I tune into weather news and see videos of folks trying to deal with snow up to their clavicles, I find it hard to complain.)
Special People Dept.
— Florine Clabert Griner, of New Orleans, celebrates her 100th birthday Thursday, Jan. 5.
— Capt. J. Neil "Okie" O'Keefe, of Lafayette, celebrated his 99th birthday Tuesday, Jan. 3. A World War II pilot, he flew P51 Mustangs. During the Korean War, he flew over 100 missions in F80 Shooting Stars. He is a member of the 80th Fighter Squadron Headhunters.
— Ella Mae Bertrand, of Crowley, celebrates her 98th birthday Thursday, Jan. 5.
Early birds
Faye Guidry suggests "A new tradition for old folks" celebrating the arrival of the new year:
"At our home in San Miguel, Mexico, Kirby and I celebrated a 'Cajun Nova Scotia New Year's Eve,' serving jambalaya, crawfish pie, and filé gumbo."
The beauty of this tradition is the fact that midnight in Nova Scotia is 10 p.m. Central Standard Time, meaning the festivities can end shortly after that…and so to bed…