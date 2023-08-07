I hope David Faulk's tale makes you feel a bit cooler during this heat wave:
"At Sunday Mass, I sat behind a couple and their energetic 5-year-old boy.
"As a typically active youngster, he got his dad’s attention often. But after a good 10 minutes of quiet behavior, he couldn’t restrain himself anymore.
"When the bells notified the congregation of Communion time, the youngster gave everyone in church a short but rousing rendition of 'Jingle Bells.'
"An early Merry Christmas to all ..."
Love those lines
I'm getting tons of items about favorite lines from movies:
- Buck Bertrand says, "One of my favorite movie quotes was in 'North to Alaska.' John Wayne, trying to discourage his friend, Stewart Granger, from getting married, says, 'Any woman who devotes herself to making one man miserable, instead of a lot of men happy, don't get my vote.'"
- Bill Huey, of Baton Rouge, likes this one: In Hitchcock's "North by Northwest," Cary Grant asks a seductive Eva Marie Saint, "Tell me, how does a girl like you get to be a girl like you?"
- David Palmisano, of Marrero, says, "One of my all-time favorites is from 'Cool Hand Luke.' The Captain, played by Strother Martin to Paul Newman’s Luke Jackson: 'What we've got here is failure to communicate.' That line probably explains a lot of what is wrong in the world today."
Hold the gravy!
After stories on Louisiana's love of rice and gravy, I was shocked, shocked, to learn there are places where this combination is not a normal thing:
- Marilyn Buzbee, of Baton Rouge: "I was born and raised in south central Arkansas. My mother would occasionally make rice pudding, and we would have it as a cereal sometimes, but never rice and gravy. We planned our meals around potatoes."
- Faye Lieder, of New Orleans: "When I grew up in Wisconsin, we rarely had rice, and it was Spanish rice, cooked in a tomatoey sauce. We also had no Tabasco, and one bulb of garlic was practically a lifetime supply."
- Richard Mink, of Metairie: "My mom grew up in Buffalo and my dad in Erie; I was born in Pittsburgh. We moved to Georgia when I was in first grade. We ate rice from time to time, but used butter and salt and pepper, much like Southerners use on grits."
- John Strecker, of Greenwell Springs: "Being born and raised in Kansas, about the only occasion to have rice was to throw it at weddings. After marrying a Central girl, I found her family’s Thanksgiving dinner did not include mashed potatoes. I volunteered to make them for our first Thanksgiving meal in 1984, and have made them every year since."
Unsticky stickers
At the risk of moving into Heloise territory, here's a helpful hint about bumper stickers, from Annie Fugler, of Denham Springs:
"While we’re commenting on favorite bumper stickers: My total disgust with, and incomprehension of, litterbugs began decades ago. The only bumper sticker I’ve ever put on a vehicle stated, 'Trashy People Litter.' I stand by that opinion.
"Admittedly, I can’t mar my vehicle with a bumper sticker, but I wanted so badly to display that message. At the time, I had a black rubber-type bumper, so I took small black Velcro rounds, put them on the bumper and the sticker to adhere it to the car.
"In retrospect, litterbugs, being who they are, likely threw out more trash in defiance of my bumper sticker message!"
Honey of a pun
Joseph Eustis says, "When I started Tulane in 1960, our Air Force ROTC instructor, to loosen things up, told the freshman class about the bee hive at a St. Charles Avenue Esso station. They called them Esso bees!"