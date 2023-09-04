As the "endless summer" rolls on, how about some snow and ice stories?
George J. Janssen, of Metairie, says, "When we were in college at USL back in the late '60s, a group went skiing in Colorado over Mardi Gras.
"None of them ever skied before. My dear friend of many years, Lynn Haase, practiced on his roof with water skis.
"On return, I asked how he did. He replied, 'Not so good; I ran into a car.'
"I said, 'That's terrible!'
"He said, 'No, I was aiming for the car, or I would have gone off a cliff.'
"Luckily, he was unscathed, and went on to be very good at the sport."
Let us spray
Marlene Pedesclaux, of Marrero, says, "Having spent my first 32 years living in the tundra of a Brooklyn winter, the windshield ice scrapers, snow tires, and chains mentioned by your readers are very familiar.
"I also remember a little handy dandy item no car owner could be without. It was a defroster for car locks.
"Back in the day, when remote controls to unlock cars were non-existent, if the car was outside during a sleet or snow event you can bet the innards of the lock were frozen solid.
"Cans of defroster were like cans of WD-40. They had a thin plastic straw you attached to the nozzle, then sprayed the lock until the iceberg inside gave way. Sometimes it took more than a few sprays to get the job done, but without the defroster you may as well wait for the spring thaw to get into your vehicle."
Winter wonderland?
David Capeheart says, "While living for a short time (thank heavens) in 'New Joisy,' a situation gave me grave doubts about remaining there.
"Where my home was located, I drove my car down a slope into my garage. One morning I raised the garage door and was shocked to look UP at the snow blocking the exit. It took an entire day to dig out.
"It happened again two weeks later.
"The street I was on was also on a slope. I discovered my car (without chains) could not traverse the hill without sliding back down. My employer was not pleased.
"New Jersey never looked better in my rear view mirror as I headed back home to Louisiana."
Grind it out
After our Monday story about making an ice pick from a steel car radio antenna, we heard from Loretta Toussant, of Baton Rouge:
"According to my daddy, Albert Toussant III, a makeshift ice pick can be made by grinding the tip of an old Phillips screwdriver into a point."
Cutting remark
Ice pick nostalgia items reminded Ronnie Guerin, of New Roads, about another rare tool:
"Does anyone remember the cane knife? I inherited one from my late father. Only people my age would probably remember them. Great for cutting sod in pieces. Never seen one in a store."
(I imagine if you had to work with a cane knife, you would not care to ever see one again.)
Special People Dept.
- Bill Hamilton, of Baton Rouge, celebrates his 90th birthday Tuesday, Sept. 5.
- June and Bob Lewis, of Marrero, celebrate 70 years of marriage Tuesday, Sept. 5.
- Lee and Darlene Gaudin celebrate 50 years of marriage Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Spittin' image
"When I was a kid in 1958 our family, for summer vacation, drove to Colorado to go up Pikes Peak," says Stephen Higgins.
"We were in a 1954 Chevy Bel Air. No air conditioning.
"At the time my dad smoked a pipe. About every 30 minutes he would say, 'Kiddos, I need to spit.'
"We didn’t always get the windows up in time. Remember, no electric windows.
"The drive to the top of Pikes Peak was not bad, except for the spitting."