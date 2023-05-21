On Friday a reader told of a California crawfish boil where the locals thought a dozen was plenty. But West Coast diners can also get into Louisiana's brand of wretched excess:
Preston Holton, of New Orleans, says, "In the early '80's my now-wife and I flew to the San Francisco Bay area so I could meet her folks.
"It was fall, and all her mom could talk about was the opening of Dungeness crab season. We drove into the city to eat at the venerable Tadich Grill where, of course, fresh Dungeness crab was featured.
"Now I must confess I love lump crab meat, but 'picking' boiled crab is not my favorite, because of the uneven work/reward ratio.
"When it was time to order, I reluctantly ordered a half-dozen crabs, expecting something along the lines of our blue crabs.
"The gasp at the table was audible. I was urged to start with one crab.
"I agreed, and when it appeared I realized what all the fuss was about — that crab was the size of a hub cap with legs! And don't even get me started on sand dabs."
(Sand dabs are like small flounders, said to make excellent sandwiches when fried crisp. And Emeril Lagasse has a recipe for sand dabs meuniere.)
From our filé file
After our Saturday tale of trying to find an important gumbo ingredient in the Frozen Nawth, we heard from Kevin Reed, of New Orleans, with a similar experience:
"My mom and my aunt traveled to Michigan to visit my sick uncle. He had already requested they fix gumbo when they arrived.
"The two packed all the ingredients, including packing the cleaned crabs and other perishable items in dry ice. When they arrived and started preparing, they found that neither had packed any filé.
"They went to a lot of shops searching, but no one had even heard of the ingredient. My aunt came up with the idea to ask for 'file,' pronouncing it with a long 'I' like a file used for sharpening.
"The clerk told her, 'Oh yeah,' and pulled out a bottle of filé with half an inch of dust on it.
"I have always wondered if filé has a 'use by' date."
Sad closing
The closing of a favorite restaurant can be heartbreaking. I still miss my favorite Baton Rouge dining hangouts: Giamanco's, Sabin's, The Village, and many more I could name.
Jeannette Beck knows this pain:
"Our little town of Donaldsonville is mourning the closing of Chef’s. It was known for the best chicken salad in the area. If you ever tasted it, you were hooked for life!
"The Mistrettas have been serving the area for almost 50 years with the best fried chicken, champagne chicken, lasagna, and many unforgettable dishes cooked by Bernie. Michael made king cakes that were world famous.
"We all wish the best to them in their retirement. Thanks again for a delicious experience."
Special People Dept.
Ford proud
George Sells, of Baton Rouge, takes photos of interesting license plates as he drives around town. Here's his latest:
"I thought I had run out of three-letter combinations on Louisiana license plates which spell something that would raise eyebrows.
"In this case the plate does not match the make of the car. Someone driving a mere Ford could not possibly be suffering from the problem designated by the plate.
"That’s more a problem for Jaguar and Rolls-Royce owners."
The letters on the license plate spell "EGO."