Nancy Deloney, of Gretna, says our funny church stories "brought back a memory of something said in church that stopped the priest’s sermon and had me eyeing the space under the pew as refuge.
"My now-husband and I met in early December of 1990. Being of two different religions, I invited him to attend church with my son, mother and me, and he happily agreed.
"We attended my childhood church, Holy Name of Mary in Algiers, with gorgeous stained glass windows, intricate marble carvings and statues, and majestic pulpit high above the congregation.
"As is customary in Catholic churches, we were standing, sitting, and kneeling quite often. At the end of the Gospel reading, just after the commotion of sitting once more, my now-husband somewhat loudly said, 'You all sure do get a lot of exercise here.'
"Needless to say, everyone within earshot started laughing. That’s about the time I noticed the glare of the priest.
"We are still happily married and he happily stands, sits and kneels in our Catholic church — but without comment."
Which reminds me
This is a story I've told before, but I still enjoy sharing it:
When we attended a cousin's wedding at the Catholic cathedral in Natchez, Mississippi, there was a Mass in addition to the nuptials.
My family was low-church Episcopalian at the time, not used to the incense, bells and other trappings of our Roman Catholic brethren.
As the Mass went on and on, I heard my dad gently snoring. I was about to nudge my mom and tell her, but then an acolyte came down the aisle ringing his bells.
At this, my dad suddenly awakened, sat up and said loudly, "Huh? What? What?"
Laughter erupted from several pews around us, much to the mortification of my mom.
Before he rocked
Mary Pramuk, of Baton Rouge, says, "Reading an October New Yorker magazine, I saw a name that was familiar to me: Alan Freed. He played a small part in my life.
"About 1948, when we were Coventry High School students in Ohio, my friend Bonnie Jean and I were on a debate team that took on one from another county school. The debates were aired on a popular radio station in Akron, Ohio, and their DJ, Alan Freed, was our moderator! (He commented as needed.)
"Some time elapsed after our debates, and DJ Freed began to deepen his voice and play music and use jargon not familiar to most of his listeners.
"He moved to Cleveland with more success with his 'Moondog' show, promoting rock and roll and becoming a bad guy/good guy. In 1986, he was in the first group enrolled in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.
"Now Freed is featured in a play on Broadway!"
Special People Dept.
- Mario Marretta, of Baton Rouge, celebrated his 99th birthday Friday, Jan. 6. He is a World War II veteran of the Army Air Corps and longtime barber in Baton Rouge.
- Carol and Dennis Hock, of Slidell, celebrate their 63rd anniversary Monday, Jan. 9. They were high school sweethearts for four years before they married. They are originally from the West Bank of New Orleans.
- Herman and June Carbo, of Harvey, celebrate their 58th anniversary Monday, Jan. 9.
Better offers
"It was upsetting when my daughter said she was packing all of her clean and dirty clothes and running away to live with the neighbor, because Mrs. Peggy always had freeze pops," says Linda Champion.
"But it was was embarrassing when our dog Goo, who had been lying in the shade in the same neighbor's yard, came to get her dog bed and drag it to the neighbor's after Mr. Glen hooked up a fan for her."