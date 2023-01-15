As I suggested in a previous column, the old Tulane Stadium, like New Orleans in general, had a reputation as a more friendly venue for booze than Baton Rouge and its Tiger Stadium.
Robert Cabes, of Lafayette, gives this example: "I got to Tulane Law in September 1964, after four years at LSU, where the entry to Tiger Stadium involved frisking.
"I convinced my recent bride to come with me to Tulane Stadium for the first game, which was free for students. I remember these oddities after LSU:
"a. When we got to the ticket collector, a guy ahead of me was trying to find his ticket, because he had a very large bag of bourbon and ice. The ticket taker (a student) offered to hold his bag, and then passed him in.
"b. When we got to our seats, I was surprised to see the Tulane team across the side where the students sat. I asked about this, and was told that in prior years, the Tulane players had to keep their helmets on to avoid bottles being thrown.
Bag it!
But Roger Waggoner, of Lafayette, says there were rules about strong drink at the New Orleans stadium:
"When I was a student at Tulane in the early '60s, alcohol was officially banned in the football stadium.
"This was generally ignored by all.
"When a friend of mine tried to walk into one of his first games carrying a bottle of scotch and was turned away, he looked puzzled. The gate attendant told him that he had to at least put it in a paper bag.
"It was only after the Saints came to town that beer sales were allowed."
No contest!
Readers have been discussing marital descriptions lately, aka "easing through the spousal minefield."
For instance, Duane Smith, of Port Allen, says, "I received a lot of good-natured ribbing from friends and coworkers after getting married for the third time 20-plus years ago.
"One morning one of my coworkers said, 'Duane, my sister is getting married for the fourth time! She beat you!'
"Without missing a beat, I replied, 'She didn't beat me. She is just ahead right now!'
"Thankfully my wife of 20-plus years is good natured and lets me tell that story — and gave me permission to send it to you!"
Reply with care
Here's more relationship advice, from Roger Waggoner, of Lafayette:
"If it's your 57th wedding anniversary and someone asks how long you've been married, do not reply, 'We've had 30 good years together.'"
Special People Dept.
Dora "Dancing Dora" Michelli, of Baker, celebrated her 93rd birthday Saturday, Jan. 14. She goes to local tea and Cajun dances, and occasionally to zydeco breakfast dances in Breaux Bridge. She takes part in St. Isidore Catholic Church ladies' activities.
Fighting words
Lester Duhé, of New Orleans, addresses an ongoing column topic:
"Regarding your recent entry about verbose language and the 'Audacity to doubt my veracity,' lines:
"I first heard that phrase in the late '70s as an LSU student. As with late night infomercials, 'But wait, there's more!'
"It was followed by, 'If so, then I shall thrust my appendages at you with such centrifugal force so as to horizontalize the verticality of your medulla oblongata.'
"Roundabout way of saying, 'Ahm fixin' to smack you upside da haid.'"
Our song
Kirk Guidry says, "I got up early New Year's Day to drink my coffee on our balcony in the French Quarter and enjoy the quiet.
"As I’m sitting there, a car comes down our street with their car stereo blaring. Their choice of music is Celine Dion’s 'It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.'
"It made me wonder how many people woke up saying the same thing after a wild New Year's Eve."