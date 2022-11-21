We're deep into football season, I know, but I'm always open to a good baseball story.
"T.W." addresses a recent column topic:
"Speaking of the questionable accuracy of TV weather forecasters, I attend as many LSU home baseball games as I can, and am fortunate to sit right behind the Tigers’ dugout.
"As is customary, the officials get heckled quite often. One of my favorites I’ve heard is, 'Hey ump, use your GOOD eye!'
"Trying to be original, I may have come up with the ultimate ballpark insult.
"When a particularly questionable call was made, I yelled, 'My weatherman is more accurate than YOU, ump!'
"It got some snickers from the fans around me, but what really made me proud was seeing a good portion of the Tigers in the dugout turn around and visibly laugh!"
Verbal hiccups
That's what I call unneeded words inserted into sentences.
Ernie Gremillion comments on the subject with a couple of examples:
"Seeing submissions about the use of 'You know' reminds me of that issue being common back in the '70s and '80s.
"A former assistant LSU basketball coach would use that expression three or four times in each sentence. And a popular PGA golfer was given a TV show where he used 'You know' very often. I recall that his show lasted for just a couple of episodes.
"As a fraud investigator, I found that individuals I was interviewing used the expression 'You understand' very often.
"My reaction was to interrupt the individual each time they used that expression with my own 'I understand.'
"Generally they got the message and quit using that expression."
Conversation killers
"Regarding overused words and phrases," says Robert A. Lipe, of Prairieville, "one that drive me nuts is 'I mean,' used to begin an individual’s comments in a discussion. I try to avoid it myself.
"Another one is, 'See what I’m saying.' Well, I may hear what is being said, but I don’t read lips."
Drink up!
"Concerning over-used words," says Tim Palmer, of Lafayette, "have you noticed how often a person giving the news says, 'Now?'
"You could make a drinking game out of it."
Which reminds me
Some time ago Lady Katherine suffered a brief addiction to HGTV, the home improvement channel.
I watched a few shows with her, learning interesting stuff. For instance, I learned when the folks on the shows said "Reno" they weren't talking about the city in Nevada.
I came up with the idea for a drinking game: I would take a sip of my Old Fashioned every time the renovators used the words "load-bearing beam" or "backsplash."
But after watching for a short while, I had to abandon the idea — when I realized I would be comatose after about 15 minutes of watching and sipping.
Special People Dept.
— Wanda Beth Atkinson, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 95th birthday Tuesday, Nov. 22. A registered nurse, she said, "Animals make better patients than humans," after retiring from the surgical unit at the LSU Vet School.
— Edward E. Hall Sr., of Slaughter, celebrates his 91st birthday Tuesday, Nov. 22.
A nickel saved…
"The mention of old TVs recently brought back a story about my father," says Paul C. (aka "The Kid"):
"He had a small shop in the backyard in the early '60s, and fixed TVs there. Somehow a nickel got glued to the floor.
"One day a lady and her young son came in to pick up her set. She complained about the bill, and Dad tried to explain the costs to her.
"She eventually paid the bill and was leaving. Her son saw the nickel on the floor and started to pick it up.
"His Mother told him, 'Don't try to pick it up; it is probably glued to the floor.'"