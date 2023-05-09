After Mike Nola's May 2 story about a show of respect for the National Anthem, Ronnie Chatelain had a similar tale:
"I grew up on our family farm during World War II. We lived outside Mansura and Marksville, about a mile from the L&A railroad tracks that ran from Kansas City, Missouri, to New Orleans.
"The L&A passenger train, named (as I remember) 'The Flying Crow,' had a steam engine.
"When the train carrying the body of a dead soldier approached the town, it would blow its whistle in a sad sounding, mourning way to alert people about the body on board.
"The farmers in the fields, out of respect, would stop what they were doing and face the train as it went by. Some would remove their hats in respect.
"As kids we would face the train also. This was a sad but beautiful experience."
Pre-TV viewing
On Monday a reader told of seeing a film of Queen Elizabeth's 1953 coronation in color at a drive-in theater.
Cathie Ryan, of Baton Rouge, had a similar experience:
"In reference to memories of the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, I lived in England when George VI died, and can remember leaving school with the flag at half staff.
"My family emigrated to Canada later that year, and we did not have TV when the coronation occurred.
"I can remember going to the movie theater to watch the coronation. I, too, remember it being in color."
Wheel of misfortune
T.W. says, "Marsha R.'s story about stubbing a toe on the street from riding a bike barefoot reminds me of a dreaded child-of-the-'70s/'80s injury: Big Wheel knees.
"This is when you took the seat off the back of your Big Wheel, using it like a scooter. Without fail, when you got up to speed, hunched forward and low, you would slip and drag yourself behind it."
Universal Tigers
The global reach of the LSU Tigers is illustrated by this tale from Herbert A. Landry Jr., of Slidell:
"My wife once gave an LSU baseball cap to a friend in Iowa (the state, not the Louisiana town). He wears it on his travels in South America.
"He was walking on the street in a small town when a stranger walked past him and said, 'Go Tigers!'
"He was amazed to find a Tigers fan in such a remote place. Since then, in his many travels in the U.S. and South America, it has become fairly common to hear 'Go Tigers!'"
The magic shoe
Here's a old custom that's new to me, from the Rev. Nina Russell, of Baton Rouge:
"An article in the spring edition of the Mayflower Quarterly Magazine (for Mayflower Pilgrim descendants) says workers restoring parts of the Mayflower Meetinghouse, in Plymouth, Massachusetts, found a 'very old worn shoe dating from the mid- to late 1800s.'"
At one time, mostly in Europe, "a shoe was often placed in the fabric of a building to be used as a magic charm to protect the occupants against evil influences, such as demons, ghosts, and witches."
Happy names
After I mentioned that "Smiley" was my real name, I heard from Frank Fronczek, of Baton Rouge:
"My uncle and grandfather were both named 'Gladden.' My great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather were both named 'Pleasant.'"
Special People Dept.
Dolores "Dee" Hebert, of Lafayette, celebrates her 90th birthday Wednesday, May 10. She is a retired RN.
Free labor
Andy Maverick says Advocate cartoonist Walt Handelsman is on to a good thing with his caption contest for readers:
"Every month or so, hundreds of people work themselves to the bone, coming up with funny captions" for Walt.
Andy says the practice of making readers do all the work "makes me wonder, where did he get the idea?"
(I have no idea, Andy.)