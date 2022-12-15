Here's the final story in our series on performing kids, from Tony Falterman, of Napoleonville:
"Before my daughter got into baseball and soccer, she was enrolled in dance class.
"On the night of the first recital, there were several hundred attendees at the high school gym to watch their children and grandchildren.
"Some of the mothers had to stand in the wings to coax their young ones on the stage to perform. Some dancers cried at the sight of the audience and wouldn’t leave the arms of their mothers, or ran off stage after a few steps of their routine.
"My daughter, on the other hand, performed the routine with her dance mates — and when it was finished, she was the only child left on the stage and refused to exit when called from the wings!
"Eventually an instructor scooted across the stage, picked her up and carried her away crying. She seemed to like the audience!
"She became a lawyer."
Stadium memories
Our mention of New Orleans' old Tulane Stadium brought us these stories:
— Greg Tenhundfeld says, "In my much younger days, my mom, Loretta, would periodically take me to Saints games in Tulane Stadium, including Super Bowls IV and VI.
"Back then it was illegal to scalp ticket by selling them for anything over the face value. Mom would sweet-talk the policemen patrolling the game, and ask for tickets they confiscated from the scalpers. We always got in the games."
— Wayne Weilbaecher, of Covington, says, "When I played football for Jesuit in the '50s, Warren Easton was a big rival. The game got so big the schools decided to play at Tulane Stadium; City Park Stadium couldn't handle the crowd.
"I was so overwhelmed by Tulane Stadium I almost forgot to play football. I believe we won."
Special People Dept.
— Mattie Lee Jarrell, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 105th birthday Dec. 25. She has been on the usher board at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church for over 84 years and is still serving.
— Bettie Dyson, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 96th birthday Wednesday, Dec. 21.
— Ann K. Wright, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 92nd birthday Tuesday, Dec. 20. She was in design/sales at Kornmeyer's Furniture, and in sales at the Old State Capitol gift shop.
— Roland “R.J.” Bourgeois, of Baton Rouge, celebrates his 91st birthday Friday, Dec. 16.
— Penny "Mimi" Lanier celebrates her 91st birthday Wednesday, Dec. 21. She is a native of Meridian, Mississippi.
— Charles Templet, of Plaquemine, celebrates his 90th birthday Friday, Dec. 16. A career military man in both the Marines and Army, he served during the Korean and Vietnam wars. He was maintenance supervisor for the Iberville Parish School Board.
— Pat and John Reynolds, of Avondale, celebrate 61 years of marriage Dec. 30.
— Francis and Gwendolyn Lewis, of Waggaman, celebrate 55 years of marriage Dec. 23.
— Russell and JoAnn Gill, of Avondale, celebrate 50 years of marriage Dec. 28.
See you next year
I'm off on my Well-Deserved Vacation, and as usual, Lady Katherine and I will spend it at Bubba's Exxon, Motel & Bait Shop in Back Brusly.
We're exciting about getting Bubba's executive suite this year — the one with a working TV and an indoor bathroom.
The Christmas dinner at Bubba's All You Dare to Eat Buffet is special this year. His chef, Large Marge, is preparing Nutria Wellington and Possum Pot Pies to headline the feast.
We're looking forward to entertainment by T-Boy, Marge's sous chef and main squeeze. He's chairman of the NAWF semi-finals at Bubba's. That's the National Alligator Wrestling Federation, so it should be a fun contest.
We hope your holiday is the happiest ever, and that you find yourself somebody to love…