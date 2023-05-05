Dear Smiley: While walking the bike path along Lake Pontchartrain shoreline in Metairie, I saw a man waist-deep in the Lake Villa pumping station canal.
Standing on the shore, two young women with cellphones were filming him.
When I was on the bridge over the canal, I looked down to see a 6-foot alligator near where the man was standing in the water.
What a foolhardy thing to do! They were probably posting on TikTok to get a thousand views.
It would have been tragic had the gator attacked the man and the posting gone viral.
RICHARD O'NEILL
Metairie
That's entertainment?
Dear Smiley: Your tales reminded me of when in 1960-61, with three friends I drove from Tierra del Fuego to Alaska in a long-wheelbase Land Rover.
We spent the Christmas of 1960 with the Bridges family near Rio Grande on the east coast of the island. The Bridges family has been there since the 1870s.
After checking on Ushuaia and the Beagle Channel, we made our way on the ferry to the mainland. (During the crossing they fed us lunch of lamb testicles stew — not something you see every day, but it was that time of year.)
When we got to Punta Arenas, Chile, we prepared for our drive north. We reached Fairbanks in December, 11 months later.
Punta Arenas was a small town, and they had just installed their first traffic stop. The locals were driving around and around to experience the stop-and-go.
An otherwise quiet corner of the world.
MARTIN E. HUGH-JONES
Baton Rouge
Smart operators
Dear Smiley: It is hard to believe, but when I worked for the phone company in the '70s we only had real live operators.
We did everything by hand. If someone called in for a phone number, we actually looked it up in a printed book.
We timed each long-distance call with a timer — and, yes, we were aware you used codes for avoiding paying for long-distance calls.
It was not uncommon for a person placing that collect person-to-person call to give a long nervous explanation about why talking only to that one person would do.
People who really wanted to talk to someone did not make person-to-person collect calls.
MISSY GUILLIOT
Lafayette
Party time
Dear Smiley: We had a party line; our ring was two shorts. Later most people got private lines, and the phone company stopped adding new customers to party lines. No one else was on our line.
The phone company tried to get Mom to upgrade to a private line, but she refused. The party line rate was much lower and the service was the same.
Conversations on party lines had to be cautious; someone was always listening in. My girlfriend was always telling a certain lady to hang up.
DON GARLAND
Baton Rouge
Country porch
Dear Smiley: Before we leave the front porch, let me introduce you to the one owned by Earl and Juanita Allen, on Bend Road in Watson.
It was occupied many late summer evenings by their five adult children, and her five siblings they were raising.
Grown-ups had the front porch. Little kids played in the front yard, or sat at their parents' feet (if they fully understood that children were to be seen and not heard).
Teenagers had the back porch, with its barrel of seed peanuts and the water bucket, close to the kitchen with its plentiful supply of Cokes and popcorn.
Livingston Parish business was thoroughly discussed on that front porch. Governors visited. And among those kids were a future engineer, airline pilot, and a pharmacist; along with accountants, teachers, school principals and supervisors, and a bank president.
A good time was had by all — plus an education in NEVER repeating anything heard on that front porch.
SHELLY STROBEL
Watson