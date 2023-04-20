"Mac of Metairie" says, "While working at Union Carbide in the '70s, one Friday we were headed out to get boiled crabs for lunch.
"We asked an engineer from Buffalo, New York, if he would like some. He asked, 'Which is better, the green or the red?' (Meaning the live ones or the cooked ones!)
"We got back with a half-dozen for him. He was not in his office so we dropped them off.
"We came back an hour later to find him at his desk with a hammer and crab parts scattered.
"He had saved one. We proceeded to show him the right way to enjoy a Louisiana blue crab."
Lunch cruise
Our nostalgia items about riding the ferry between Baton Rouge and Port Allen brought this memory from Sara Lemon, of Baton Rouge, from her days as an artist for The Advocate when it was on Lafayette Street near the ferry landing:
"David Norwood (a fellow Advocate artist) and I would get sandwiches from the newspaper's coffee shop, and eat lunch while making a couple of trips across to Port Allen and back.
"The captain would let us pull the rope to sound the horn, and one time he let me try to dock on the Baton Rouge side. I was about 25 feet away from the dock — which was a good thing!
"One time we went up on the top and Chet Folkes (Advocate restaurant critic) and a friend had set up a card table complete with a linen cloth, of course, with food and wine and maybe a candle. We had a very posh lunch.
"The early-mid '60s…the really good old days."
Dad gets tough
"The story about the boy who wanted to quit high school reminded me of my own story," says Barry Raffray, of Plaquemine:
"In 1960, after tenth grade, a couple of my friends quit school and went to work with the Teamsters. They made good money for teenagers.
"One day I told my dad I was going to quit school and get a job.
"He looked all around, then asked. 'Where is your packed suitcase?'
"I told him, 'I'm going to live here.'
"He said, 'Oh, no you're not. If you plan to live here you are going to school.'
"Needless to say, I did not quit school."
Special People Dept.
Donald and Karen Bergeron, of St. Amant, celebrate their 60th anniversary Friday, April 21. They are originally from Union, in St. James Parish.
Fair warning
Sonny Punch's stories about his days in a Marrero Catholic school brought this memory from Becky Malbrough:
"Immaculata was the high school, and Immaculate Conception was the elementary school."
Another reader agrees with Becky, and adds, "Ask Sonny if he remembers smelling Father Gaudet before he visited classrooms. He always smoked cigars, so we knew he was coming."
Not so sweet
Jacob "Jay" Scardina says, "Years ago at Sacred Heart School in Baton Rouge, the nuns would give out 'lollipops,' their name for punish work.
"They would give you a number, 2 or 3 digits, and you would have to multiply the number by itself, then subtract that number until you reached double or triple zero.
"No erasures, or another lollipop."
Name that team
The search for a name for Baton Rouge's new hockey team has yielded some memorable suggestions. Personally, I think Kingfish, the old team name, and that jumping fish logo were better than anything I've seen so far.
Glenn "Penalty Box" Balentine, of Prairieville, says, "I know little about ice hockey, but have submitted numerous names for the team.
"My serious suggestions include the Swamp Skaters, the Bengal Brawlers, or the Baton Rouge Blades.
"But if they want local flavor, how about the Capitol Traffic Jammers, the Louisiana Potholers, or perhaps the Bayou Bribers?"