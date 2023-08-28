Sometimes, the fondest memories we have of loved ones involve the food they prepared and enjoyed.
Eileen Turowski Taylor, of Walker, tells this food story:
"My mother, Dolores 'Dodie' Turowski passed away Aug. 29, 2022. The past few years, her two daughters and two nieces have been meeting up from the Frozen Nawth, East Coast, and locally, to travel to interesting places.
"We decided to call our girls' family group 'Dodie’s Darlings.'
"We each bring a specialty homemade food she treated the family to during her many communal dinners: smoked oysters, ham/pickle pinwheels, dill pickles (she grew everything but the jars) — and hand-stuffed anchovy olives for 5 o'clock martinis."
Which reminds me
Often I think back to the favorite things my mom cooked us:
Pressure-cooker roast beef studded with garlic cloves with a heavenly au jus; chicken and dumplings baked in her big yellow Pyrex bowl with a flaky crust (basically a chicken potpie without the peas and carrots my dad didn't like), and a banana pudding with meringue served in that same yellow bowl.
Once I duplicated (maybe surpassed) her spaghetti and meatballs. She was a DeMarco, and proud of her Italian cooking. I worked tirelessly to perfect my version, and proudly served it to them when they visited me. My dad was thrilled with it, and raved, "Camille, this is better than yours!"
She never cooked spaghetti and meatballs again.
That's awl, folks!
In Monday's column, Elwyn Bocz told of his futile search for an ice pick at Walmart. Several readers say an awl (a pointed tool for punching holes in leather, wood, etc.) will do the job.
Richard Graves, of Hammond, advises, "Go to a hardware store and ask for a 'scratch awl.' The point is the same as an ice pick, but it is not quite as long."
Donna Gallagher says Goodwood Hardware in Baton Rouge has real ice picks:
"Hadn’t seen one in years. It made a great Christmas stocking stuffer for my husband!"
And Paul Schexnayder, of Lutcher, answered my question about ice pick use:
"I have an old ice pick I use quite often on block ice I make in my freezer with plastic milk cartons.
"When I need ice, I take one or two out and pick it all around the milk carton, so when I cut the carton open, I have instant crushed ice."
Two-wheel thrills
More tales of Pikes Peak:
Francis G., of River Ridge, says, "Years ago, my wife (on the back) and I rode up Pikes Peak on our motorcycle when it was a gravel road.
"It was a little hairy on the loose gravel. The most difficult part was going up. The gravel road blended in with the mountainside on the curves. This made it somewhat difficult to find the turn and not run into the mountain.
"Needless to say, the ride was an exciting journey, and the scenery was fantastic!"
(You had time to look at scenery? I would have been devoting all my attention to staying alive.)
Yogi said it
Thomas Murrel, of Church Point, says, "One of my kids gave Annette and me a gift certificate to a favorite restaurant for my upcoming birthday.
"It reminded me: When we go to a restaurant that has a wait for a table, I think of one of Yogi Berra's sayings. When asked about a certain eatery, Yogi replied, 'Aw, nobody goes there anymore. It's too crowded.'"
Special People Dept.
- Willa Cristina, of Harahan, celebrates her 97th birthday Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Sneak-in theaters
Sam Irwin, of Baton Rouge, comments on our series about drive-in movies:
"With all the talk of sneaking into drive-in theaters to avoid admission charges, it’s no wonder they are out of business. I wonder what the statute of limitations is?"