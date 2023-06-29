The LSU baseball team's incredible ride to the top has produced many stories, large and small.
Here's a tale I liked about one Tiger, first baseman Tre' Morgan.
One of the coolest sights of the games was his mop of blond hair poking out from under his hat as he made game-saving plays and got timely hits.
Faye Guidry and other readers enjoyed his dad's reaction to the hair: "When Tre' bleached his hair blond, his father told him, 'Son, with that hair, you’d better be good.'
"Tre' has surpassed 'good.'"
Double-double date
"My drive-in movie story involves a double date to a double feature," says Glenn Balentine, of Prairieville:
"The week before, I had a date with Jan and my friend Alan had a date with Kim. The next week I asked Kim out and Alan asked Jan, and we went to a double feature.
"After the first movie, Alan and I went for snacks. We agreed to switch dates so, upon our return, we changed places. We concluded our dates agreed with our surprise decision."
A beautiful mind
Loren Scott, of Baton Rouge, joins our discussion of the usefulness of math, especially geometry:
"We had a tree near our house that Peggy worried would fall on us during a hurricane. I used my golf range finder to shoot the distance from the house to the base of the tree and the distance from the house to the top of the tree.
"I then used Pythagorean theorem (the square of the hypotenuse is equal to the sum of the squares of the other two sides) to determine the threat.
"The tree is no longer there."
(If I didn't know Loren to be a modest chap, I'd think he was bragging…)
'Tis the season
There are many things to dislike about a Louisiana summer, but there are also some things to love. Bill Huey, of Baton Rouge, reminds us of one of them:
"I had my first tomato sandwich with a giant Creole beauty I got at the Pennington Farmer's Market. Two slices on Bunny bread with mayo, salt and pepper.
"Sweet summer!"
It's a tie!
Speaking of tomato sandwiches, Karen McLin, of Central, opens an old dispute:
"Last summer's debate on the best tomato sandwich inspired my sister-in-law and me to test: Creole tomatoes with Blue Plate mayo or Better Boy tomatoes with Hellman's mayo.
"We actually loved both equally. Of course the white bread was a given. I’ll be enjoying them all summer."
On wearing Duke's
Many years ago, Tommy Simmons, The Advocate's food editor at the time, wrote of the virtues of Duke's mayonnaise, made in South Carolina and a favorite in the Southeast.
It was easy to find, and I tried it on tomato sandwiches. I found it slightly thicker and a bit spicier than other brands, and bought it often — until the Mayo Bowl.
This college football game, in Charlotte, North Carolina, is sponsored by Duke's. It's distinguished from other mid-level bowls by having the winning coach drenched in mayo.
The sight of a guy covered in that stuff is unappetizing, to say the least.
And so I've parted ways with Duke's in favor of mayo meant for eating, not wearing…
Special People Dept.
— Betty Ann Bourgeois, of Houma, celebrates her 93rd birthday Sunday, July 2.
— Reginald and Linda Francis, of Donaldsonville, celebrate their 50th anniversary Friday, June 30. He’s a retired chemical plant operator and current city councilman. She’s a retired school teacher of 42 years.
— Steve and Carmen Buhler, of Greenwell Springs, celebrate their 50th anniversary Friday, June 30.
License to amuse
"I’m a little late," says Tim Palmer, of Lafayette, "but there was an oldish Mercedes in the LSU area in the '80s with the license plate 'ELESHU.'"