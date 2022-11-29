Tales of youngsters' first experiences with T-ball brought this remembrance of a different kind of performance from Cindy Black Bouchie, of Pineville:
"I wanted my daughter Katie, 4, to take dance, so I took her to a local studio to sign her up.
"The owner asked, 'What does she want to do?' as in ballet, jazz, etc. Katie said, 'Play T-ball.' So for a few months she did both.
"At dance recital night, Katie said her tutu itched and was uncomfortable. At the theater, where all the other girls and moms were getting hair and makeup done, Katie refused to have any part of it (I was actually OK with that; the makeup thing was a little disturbing).
"Time came for her group to perform, and she said, 'I’m not going on stage.'
"I pleaded, 'Please, for me. Your dad is the emcee, your grandparents are in the audience.'
"I took her to her teacher, who shoved her on stage. She performed, wiping tears the whole time, but actually knew the dance.
"Afterwards I announced to her grandparents that her dancing career was over. She played softball and basketball and ran cross-country until she graduated from high school."
Cherish the day
Here's another story of a young lady with a mind of her own, from James B. Hébert, of Abbeville:
"When our fourth daughter joined a T-ball team, I was surprised to see her hit the first pitch without the tee during practice.
"I thought, 'Now my wife and I are in store for a hot summer in the dusty bleachers.'
"After practice, the team was told the first game was scheduled for Thursday.
"Our daughter immediately said, 'I quit; that is my free day.'
"She had preschool Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and dancing on Tuesday.
"I told her she would have to return her team shirt, but that did not dissuade her. She gave up her team shirt for her free day."
The rice people
There's an old gag about ordering a hamburger in Louisiana where the diner says to the server, "Hold the rice."
But Richard Haerther, of Baton Rouge, says his family's addiction to rice came about at Camp Sendai in Japan, where his mother, a corporal, learned to eat rice with chopsticks. There she met his dad, a lieutenant (who liked rice, but didn't use chopsticks).
Richard says, "As a kid growing up in Detroit, Rochester, etc., this family of Yankees probably ate more rice than everyone else around.
"Mom taught those of us who were interested how to use chopsticks. When there was snow on the ground, she would give me a bowl of hot rice with brown sugar sprinkled over the top.
"Of all the pictures she brought back from Japan, my favorite was of Japanese children eating ice cream with chopsticks."
Richard says the corporal and the lieutenant "are buried side by side in Port Hudson Military Cemetery."
Special People Dept.
Rosalie Goulas, of Plaquemine, celebrates her 91st birthday Wednesday, Nov. 30.
Small-screen heroes
Charlie Anderson, of Shreveport, adds to our tales of early TV shows with these comments on a Tuesday nostalgia item:
He says the bread company that handed out mini-loaves to watchers of its sponsored show was Merita, and the show in question was "The Lone Ranger."
And Charlie asks this trivia question: "What was Sky King’s nephew’s name?"
I'll put it at the end of the column so you can make a guess. No fair peeking — or Googling.
Groaner of the Week
Michael Hess, of Slidell, says, "In Tuesday's column, the Roy Rogers and Dale Evans TV show was mentioned.
"It reminded me of the time Roy told Dale he'd been assigned multiple jury duties.
"Dale responded, 'Happy trials to you until we meet again.'"
Sky King's nephew
Clipper.