"When I see a tray of freshly boiled crawfish, I am reminded of a young graduate student from Korea my daughter-in-law brought to Baton Rouge for a visit.
"Our guest was at Mississippi State studying the preservation of antiquities, and wanted to see restored plantation houses.
"We drove toward Lafayette and stopped at the visitor center, where she picked up a number of brochures.
"As lunchtime approached, we agreed that trying crawfish would be another adventure for her.
"She was presented with a tray, and we began to give instructions — which she politely ignored as she very efficiently tackled her lunch.
"When asked how she knew how to peel them, she simply replied, 'I read the brochure.'”
Ponce or chaudin?
Roger Boynton, of Abbeville, echoes my earlier contention that names of Cajun food vary depending on location:
"My friend Mike and I were trying to find a true suckling pig, 8 to 10 pounds, in the Eunice-Mamou area.
"I was also looking for chaudin. Everyone called the stuffed stomach their favorite name.
"We never found the little pigs, but I found 'ponce' near Mamou, and it was good.
"We decided the difference between ponce and chaudin was the I-10 dividing line.
"North it was ponce and south it was chaudin — or was it the other way 'round?"
Oh, Brother!
The 101st birthday of Brother Eldon Crifasi Tuesday brought us many stories about the former Catholic High School of Baton Rouge teacher, now at a Brothers of the Sacred Heart retirement home in Rhode Island.
But Eddie Cole, of Blairsville, Georgia, recalls an earlier time and another school:
"Many years ago, I had the pleasure of teaching and coaching with Brother Eldon at E.D. White Catholic High School in Thibodaux.
"Brother Eldon played on our coaches' basketball team. We called him the 'Happy Hooker' because of his terrific hook shot!
"Later, upon returning to Baton Rouge, I attended the Brother Eldon 5K Race/Walk at Catholic High.
"I expressed my reluctance to enter, because I was recovering from a recent knee replacement. Brother Eldon not only encouraged me to enter, he walked with me almost the entire race.
"As we approached the finish line, several ladies started screaming and cheering for him, and he responded by sprinting across the line.
"The next week he sent me two pictures someone had taken at the finish line of me losing to a 90-year-old man."
Useful math
Speaking of Brother Eldon:
A common gripe when I was in high school was "Why should I take algebra? How am I ever going to use it?"
Jerry Arbour, of Baton Rouge, tells how Brother Eldon provided an answer to that complaint:
"Brother Eldon taught me freshman algebra. When my oldest son was taking freshman algebra at Catholic High, he needed some help with his homework.
I was happy that my freshman algebra came back and I was able to help. Thanks, Brother Eldon!"
Shanghai Cajuns
Tina Soong, of Covington, says, "Reading about Cajun/Creole food in your columns, I wish to tell you:
"There is a Cajun/Creole restaurant, Ruijin Cajun, in Shanghai, China, which serves gumbo, étouffée, po-boys, and more, even Hand Grenades (the powerful Bourbon Street drink).
"The owners are two Americans, Nate and Matt. Matt is from New Orleans."
