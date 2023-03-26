Here's a bit of nostalgia about earlier technology and how it operated in a small town:
John Murphy, of Baton Rouge, says, "All the ado about voice recognition function in cell phones, and TikTok tracking our habits and movements, reminded me of my preschool days in a small Louisiana town.
"I can remember picking up the phone and telling the operator, 'I’d like to talk to my grandpa.'
"After a spell the operator came back on and said, 'There’s no answer at the house; let me try the gas station.'
"After another spell she came back on and said, 'Not there, let me try the barber shop.'
"After another spell she came back and said, 'Not there, let me try the grocery.'
"The next thing I heard was, 'Johnny, he’s at the grocery. I’m connecting you now.'
"None of this technology is new."
Tiny Towns Dept.
Mary Kay Cowen, of Marrero, adds to our seminar on small communities:
"Many years ago I had to travel to a small town in Iowa for training on a manufacturer’s product my company had agreed to represent.
"This town was so small that:
- "The production workers were farmers who were allowed time off to take care of their crops (helping each other so they could get back to the production line).
- "They were very proud of their 9-hole golf course.
- "They no longer had a taxi because the driver retired.
- "The sheriff was known to spray-paint the time on car tires at the only bar, so he knew which ones to pull over for DUI’s later that night."
Ancient entertainment
Here's a "Read it and weep" story on aging from Rhetta Sellers:
"I was recently limping around while shopping and a young associate asked if I had hurt my leg.
"I replied, 'No, but I am getting ready to have a knee replacement, because I’m tired of walking around like Festus.'
"She replied, 'Who’s Festus?'”
Rhetta asks, "Am I really that old?"
(Yes.)
An inside job
After I mentioned how back yard patios replacing front porches had hurt neighborliness, I heard from Pat Decell Irwin:
"I would like to add that the other detriments to not knowing your neighbors were air conditioning and television."
Porch or gallery?
Speaking of front porches, Chuck Falcon, of Donaldsonville, says, "My grandma never referred to the front porch as being a porch. We would sit on her 'gallery.'
"Was that just a Smoke Bend thing, or did anyone else’s grandma refer to it as such?"
Evening interlude
Normally when I get a note from a district attorney, I start working on my alibi.
But this message, from Avoyelles Parish D.A. Charlie Riddle, was a friendly one:
"I read the article about visiting neighbors and friends from a south Louisiana resident and referring to it as 'vah yay.'
"In Avoyelles, when we did that so commonly in the '60s and '70s, while the children would go catch lightning bugs in the backyard in glass jars, we called it to 'la vay,' which I believe is a derivative of the French phrase 'la veille' (evening).
"I enjoy many memories of those nights and late afternoons."
Special People Dept.
Helen Blanchard, of Livonia, celebrated her 99th birthday Friday, March 24.
What a drag!
"The most embarrassing day of my life was a September day in 1960," says John Thibodeaux.
"I had to wear a dress to Lake Arthur High for the Future Farmers of America initiation. I tried real hard to stay out of sight, but wherever I went kids were laughing.
"The payoff for that day was the great friends I made. I enjoyed four years of proudly wearing my dark blue FFA jacket."
(All I can say, John, is that I'd be embarrassed too if I was wearing those tacky gold pumps with that cute outfit…)