Kathy Gibbs, of Mandeville, says, "Vickie McWaters’ Monday story of parrots mimicking children brought a memory of being stationed in the Panama Canal Zone in the ’70s.
"You could always tell who the newly moved-in moms were in the neighborhood when you’d see them rushing out of their front doors in response to the local wild parrots crying, 'Mommy! Mommy! Mommy!' like a child in great distress.
"They are amazing mimics!"
Ringing roundup
Speaking of moms and kids, Mike Boudreaux, of Bush, says, "I lived next door to the Cefalu family on Florence Street in Morgan City.
"There were eight Cefalu children to keep track of. We usually went home when the streetlights came on, but when Mizz Bett wanted them home, she rang a big school bell that hung on the wall outside near the back door.
"You could hear it ring all over that part of town. Of course, that meant it was time for the rest of us to head home, too.
"I guess it was the precursor to today’s group messages."
Claw your crab
Julaine joins our "How to eat crustaceans" seminar:
"When I was in Nova Scotia many years ago, someone advised or showed me this peeling trick: she used the claw to pick the meat from a lobster.
"When I got home to Louisiana, I found it very convenient to use the crab claw to clean the meat from the body.
"I have been a happy camper ever since, with a full tummy and very clean crabs."
Classroom arithmetricks
After complaints that teachers dampened students' enthusiasm for mathematics by assigning difficult problems (called "lollipops") as punishment, we heard from Mary Vernoy, of Metairie, with a more positive view:
"I went to Sacred Heart School in Baton Rouge the late ’50s. I used to talk a lot, especially when we weren’t supposed to.
"I’m convinced that doing 'lollipops' were why my math grades were so good, from all the practice I had.
"The lollipops never came out to zero. I used to fudge a number to make them come out even, and pray Sister didn’t catch it. (Sister probably threw them away as soon as we left the room, but we didn’t know it at the time)."
Know the code
More on telephone operators from times gone by, from Henry Bradsher, of Baton Rouge:
"In the late 1920s and Depression ’30s, when long-distance calls were complicated and expensive, a kid hitchhiking or hoboing on freight trains to see the country would call home:
“ ‘Collect person-to-person call from Boise, Idaho, to Frank Smith,’ the operator would tell the Smiths in Baton Rouge.
"No Frank there, but the 'F' for Frank told the family that the traveler was fine in Boise. So the family said Frank was out, the call was rejected, and the information was free.
"But if the traveler had a problem in Boise, he would call collect person-to-person to 'Tom.'
"Tom stood for trouble, and someone would agree to be Tom and pay for the call to find out what the trouble was."
Special People Dept.
Harold "Sarg" Turner, a native of New Orleans, celebrates his 93rd birthday Wednesday, April 26. Retired from the U.S. Army, he served in Europe and Korea.
A sci-fi moment
"I have seen the future," says Marsha R., of Baton Rouge:
"While rushing down the corridors of JFK because my plane was boarding, I passed a shop labeled 'Robot Manicures.'
"At the front there was a box with a cavelike opening where you inserted your hand.
"I'm sorry, I have no other information: whether it's just polish or more, and whether toes are included.
"But can haircuts be far behind? 'Insert your head. …’ ”
Thought for the Day
From Bo Bienvenu, of Prairieville: "Artificial intelligence is no match for natural stupidity."