Normally I mention sports only in passing, since we have a fine Sports department.
But following new conference affiliations, Earl Newman, of Baton Rouge, predicts a future for college football that seems sadly plausible and worth repeating:
"We could very well end up with a North Conference and a South Conference, whose winners would play for the national championship; or East-West conferences, etc.
"Athletes would no longer need to worry about getting a scholarship to a university for an 'education.'
"No, heaven forbid, that would get in the way of the possible multi-million-dollar deals handed out to them (even before turning professional).
"Classes would be optional for those who know they need something else to fall back on.
"All the while, we, the weary fans, continue to take a hit in our pocketbooks to watch sports that in bygone days were previously played by energetic, wide-eyed kids in the vacant neighborhood lots just for the fun of it."
Miracle of the bells
Tuesday's tale of a youngster in church reminded Gwen McK. Carter of this similar event:
"On the subject of Communion consecration bells: My three boys never made a sound in church, but they were squirmers.
"My 4-year-old, Daniel, was the worst squirmer. At Mass one Sunday, just before the consecration, in order to head off distracting squirming, I gathered him to my side and whispered in his ear, 'When you hear the bells, you have to be very still, because that means Jesus is coming.'
"The bells rang, all heads in church were reverently bowed, and Daniel jumped onto the kneeler and shouted in his loudest little-boy voice, 'Where’s Jesus? I want to see Jesus!'
"So much for eliminating distractions."
Which reminds me
I've told this story from my childhood many times, but I still enjoy it.
When an older cousin got married at St. Mary's Cathedral in Natchez, Mississippi, the ceremony included a Mass.
As a low-church Episcopalian, my dad wasn't used to Communion with incense, bells, etc.
The long service finally reached the point where the acolyte came down the aisle ringing the bells.
My dad had his head bowed, and we thought he was praying. But when the bells came by, his head snapped up and he said loudly, "Huh? What? What?" and we realized he had been dozing.
The congregation around us burst into laughter. The priest was not amused. …
Crowley sightseeing
Our ongoing seminar on rice in Cajun country reminded Lyn Doucet, of Maurice, of this story about that noble grain:
"My friend Teenie and her sister, Carolyn, were raised in Shreveport. Carolyn married a Crowley boy and moved to that town. Soon after, Teenie and her husband moved to Crowley as well.
"Carolyn showed Teenie around: the church they attended, the local dress shop, the golf course of Teenie's husband, and so on.
"One day Carolyn said, 'Brace yourself, Teenie. I'm taking you to Food Etc.'
"'What's the big deal?' Teenie asked.
"'Well,' Carolyn replied, 'you're not going to believe the size of the bags of rice!'"
Special People Dept.
Peggy Laborde, of Hamburg, Avoyelles Parish, celebrates her 97th birthday Thursday, Aug. 10. An LSU graduate, she was the first female agronomy major. She's active in "Playing bridge, gardening, and feeding the neighborhood."
Freudian slips?
Stories about great movie lines in Tuesday's column brought this comment from Anne Maverick:
"Little subliminal hints of more moderate climes in your choice of featured movie lines: two 'Norths' and one 'Cool:' ('North to Alaska,' 'North by Northwest,' 'Cool Hand Luke.')
She adds, "Nice try, but I'm still warm."
Cool bug
A beat-the-heat story from Denise Harris, of Baton Rouge:
"I went to clean out the cat’s indoor water dish and saw a roach just chilling in the water and doing the backstroke. It got banished back outside!"