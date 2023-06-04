As a well-aged person, I realize I don't keep up with fashion trends. But I know of one that absolutely baffles me.
Earl Newman, of Baton Rouge, shares my befuddlement:
"I was delighted to see a wonderful Advocate photo of two beautiful ladies unloading supplies during a cleaning supplies drive in Lafayette, to help victims of a tornado in St. Bernard Parish in 2022.
"At first I thought one of the ladies pictured was not only helping out, but was a victim in need herself. I drew this conclusion from her tattered jeans with a hole in the knee.
"It was brought to my attention that this was not someone in need, but a 'fashion' statement.
"My mother must be turning over in her grave, in light of all the designer jeans she ruined by laboriously sewing or ironing patches on the knees of my jeans in order for our family to not be embarrassed by clothing worn by those less fortunate."
Economics lesson
Marlene Pedesclaux, of Marrero, says, "When my son was 6 (he's 40 now) I took him to Disney World by getting a prepaid, all-inclusive package which covered the airfare, bus to hotel, the hotel itself, tickets to enter the park as well as several resort restaurants, hoping to simplify things.
"When we boarded the flight, took the bus, checked into the hotel, etc., my son asked me if it was free, as he didn't see me take out my wallet all the time. I replied that nothing was free. This went on for the whole trip.
"Finally, we were eating at a restaurant when a woman approached us to ask if our extra chair was free.
"In a wise and world-weary way my son replied, 'Lady, nothing is free.'"
Don't be cruel
Rose Sanford, of Metairie, says, "I have one suggestion since you mentioned a peacock, Mr. P, and its approximate location, and in a later column mentioned another peacock and its location.
"Unfortunately, there are people who would take great delight in harming these beautiful creatures, just for the heck of it. It seems there is a lot more cruelty to animals and other humans these days, which breaks my heart.
"So please keep the location of the beautiful peacocks secret."
Too much information
"After reading your columns about readers spotting peacocks" says Ray Schell, of Prairieville, "I decided to look them up in my Sibley Field Guide, but couldn't even find a reference.
"So I went to Google, and sure enough there was peafowl, peacocks, and peahens. I had to print out 15 pages to get the full story."
Mr. Obvious
Mention of clever license plates brought this example from Harry Clark, of Lafayette:
"An old friend of mine, David L, had a plate that read 'license.' I'm sure he had lots of fun with that."
Special People Dept.
- Evelyn Fleming, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 101st birthday Monday, June 5. She is possibly the oldest graduate of Istrouma High School.
- Vivian Arceneaux Matherne, of Christwood Retirement Community, Covington, celebrates her 90th birthday Monday, June 5. She is a native of Bourg, and was married to Floyd Matherne for 50 years.
Pity the zoos
Marie Spicuzza says, "I read the story about the guy who was told to call 'Mr. L.E. Font' and was told he called the Baton Rouge Zoo.
"My friend Linda played an April Fool joke on her boss. She handed him a telephone message slip telling him to call the number and ask for 'Mr. Lyon.' It was the Audubon Zoo."
Don't forget Phideaux
"One surefire way to tell you are getting old is when you have two pill dispensers," says Paul C. (aka 'The Kid')
"One is for you. The other is for your dog."