Dear Smiley: In 1956 I left the moss-draped oaks of New Iberia to matriculate at LSU.
My then-girlfriend, now my wife of 65 years, had not graduated from high school, so she remained in New Iberia.
A charter bus went from LSU to Franklin every Friday afternoon, dropping off students at six or eight small towns along the way. It took 3½ hours to get to New Iberia.
One Friday I missed the bus, so I decided to hitchhike. One of my Kappa Sigma fraternity brothers took me across the old Mississippi River bridge. Then I held up my thumb.
I carried with me a suitcase with a large decal picturing Mike the Tiger and the letters "LSU." I placed it beside me with the LSU side facing oncoming traffic.
I immediately got a ride, then repeated my "Tiger" solicitation until I arrived in New Iberia in two hours.
The rest of my freshman year I rolled on the back of that tiger, always beating the bus.
Unfortunately, I would not advise any young person to do this today.
RONALD MENVILLE
Denham Springs
Discovering a castle
Dear Smiley: The recent Advocate article about the castle in Irish Bayou brought up a memory of when two of our daughters were in high school.
Our middle daughter, who was at Archbishop Chapelle High, had to go pick up our youngest daughter, who was at Dominican High. (Yes, we were tuition poor!)
This was before the days of GPS and smart phones, so we had to manually give directions to get to Dominican. The instructions were for her to get off at the "New Orleans Business District" exit.
Unfortunately, she passed the exit and kept driving toward New Orleans East.
She called my husband and said, "I think I'm lost; I am approaching a white castle."
We knew exactly what castle she was talking about, because it's the only white castle we ever passed in the east.
My husband told her to get off the interstate immediately, because she would end up in Slidell if she didn't. To me, the castle brings up that memory every time I pass it.
INEZ OLASIN
Metairie
Dear Inez: That's an "only in New Orleans" story — in other parts of the country, mention of a "white castle" would mean you were at a hamburger joint.
Selling water?
Dear Smiley: Today we think nothing of paying for water in bottles. But years ago people drank from water fountains, and they would be shocked and aghast at paying for it.
Back then I was with a large company trying to buy a company on the North Shore. Our vice president was buttering up the president and owner of the smaller company, telling him how smart he was in building such a nice business.
The owner did not suffer these platitudes well. He finally interrupted the VP:
“Smart, you say? I’ll show you smart. Look out this window at that railroad siding and the well house. The guy who owns that siding and well pulls a large tank car there and fills it with well water three times a week.
"Then he takes it to New Orleans, puts it in gallon bottles and sells them for a dollar each. THAT is smart!”
LARRY GREENBLATT
Lafayette
Big spender
Dear Smiley: Way back in 1966, I remember when I could ride my 50cc motorbike to the local gas station in my small town of Jennings.
I'd get a fill-up in the 2-gallon tank with 30 cents per gallon gas, travel to the Frostop, get a Coke for 10 cents, a small order of fries for 15 cents, and still have 15 cents left in my pocket.
Yeah man, freedom on wheels, liquid refreshment, and good eats, all for 85 cents!
WILLIAM FAULK
Baton Rouge