"Donald Landaiche’s Monday story about offshore fishing reminded me of my last duty station in the Navy," says Richard A. "Rick" Mink, of Metairie:
"I was on an admiral’s staff. He commanded cruisers and destroyers of the Atlantic Fleet, out of Newport, Rhode Island.
"It was 1969. I was an 'aerographer's mate' (weather guesser), and I would brief the admiral every morning.
"One morning he asked if I had ever been to sea. I replied yes, on a carrier for a couple of days in the Gulf during boot camp. He laughed…
"He was to be gone for a week and would not need me, so he cut me orders for three days on a World War II destroyer escort (the smallest, oldest ship in his command) in the North Atlantic.
"I was green the entire trip! I would get out of my bunk every four hours to take and transmit weather observations, and go right back to my bunk.
"Only ate broth and liquids. No solid food!!!
Moving war story
"David Embry's Tuesday story of his father's many moves during World War II," says Bill Huey, of Baton Rouge, "reminded me of my father, an Army weatherman at Harding Field during the war.
"When higher-ups noticed he was a native of Baton Rouge, they said, 'Oh no, we can't have this; this is wartime. We're shipping you out.'
"So they sent him to Bermuda, where he served the rest of the war."
Missed opportunity
Harry H. Green, of Houma, offers service station information, and a lament:
"Lavis Bourg Conoco on Barrow Street in Houma still offers full service. They’re great people!
"PIC was the mosquito repellent used at drive-in movies. I hated it!
"I fashioned cardboard window screens with tape and magnets. Even though people offered to buy them, I wasn’t smart enough (too young) to market them. Too late now."
What a drag!
Speaking of great service stations, Janis Mann, of Baton Rouge, shares this memory:
"In the late '60s and early '70s there was a Mobil station at the corner of Lobdell and Florida.
"Mr. Babin was an awesome man who worked there at night. It was open all night, so anybody who had a souped-up car or wanted to have one would hang out there in the evenings.
"He would let the guys put their cars up on the rack sometimes to open up their headers. He was such a great guy.
"There was always a 'Lobdell Avenue Dragway.' How we didn’t get killed or arrested I’m not really sure, but we sure had fun."
Special People Dept.
Jim and Mary Ricca Allen, of Baton Rouge, celebrated 50 years of marriage Friday, June 30. He is originally from Oglesby, Texas; she's a lifelong Baton Rouge resident. They met at LSU.
Watching the radio
Ferd Gutierrez, of Lacombe, offers this nostalgic look at days gone by:
"Picture yourself in the room of your childhood where the radio was kept. A long wire hangs down from the center of the 10-foot ceiling, connected to the extension cord draped over the radio.
"On a late November evening, the flames from the open-front space heater are flickering, warming and dimly lighting the room.
"The family is gathered — Grandpa in the daybed, Grandma in her rocker, Mom and Dad in their chairs, and you on the floor next to Grandma.
"Everyone is looking at the little yellow light from the radio dial.
"Then you hear the deep, rich voice of the announcer, inviting us to sit back, relax, and journey with him as we relive a romantic tale from the past."
How sporting!
Tom Hertwig, of Gonzales, sent in this timely but little-known fact on Independence Day:
"England, the nation we fought for our American independence, also has a July Fourth!
"Imagine that!"