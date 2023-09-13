Warning: You might not want to read this at mealtimes:
Yvette Spencer says, "When I was teaching, I would make a sandwich to bring with me to school the next day. I also put some grapes in the bag.
"I had a cat, so every morning I would scoop out his litter box and put the contents in a bag to put in the trash.
"On this particular morning, when I was ready to go to school, I grabbed my lunch bag from the fridge, and on the way out of the house I opened the trash can and put the poop bag in it.
"When it was lunch time, I went to the lounge and got my lunch bag out of the fridge …"
(I think you can see where we're going with this.)
"The teachers let me eat some of their food," Yvette says. "I never let that happen again."
Drawing a blank
I'm having fun with our seminar on bad Southern and Cajun accents in movies.
Kerry Palmer, of Lafayette, makes this nomination:
"My vote for bad Southern/Cajun accents goes to 'The Manhunter,' filmed in Louisiana in 1972, starring Sandra Dee and Roy Thinnes.
"Sandra Dee played the part of a Cajun girl who said 'cher' after almost every line, but didn’t pronounce it 'sha.' She said 'cher.'
"Her father or father-in-law, an old Cajun man, was played by Royal Dano. When describing the virtues of another character in the movie, he stated, 'He’s of good stock. He’s a Lee Blank.'
"It took me a minute to realize the name was not 'Lee Blank,' it was 'LeBlanc.'
"At that point, I turned the TV off."
Swimming weather
"Speaking of cold," says Bo Bienvenu, of Prairieville, "my last year in the Navy was in Adak, Alaska.
"It never got 'North Dakota cold,' seldom getting below 30 degrees due to warm air currents from Japan.
"However, it never got North Dakota warm either. The few days it got over 50 degrees, everyone jumped into the Bering Sea.
"It rained or snowed about every other day.
"I couldn’t wait to get back to our heat and humidity."
Special People Dept.
- Louise Smith, of St. James Place in Baton Rouge, celebrates her 100th birthday Thursday, Sept. 14. She retired from teaching after 30-plus years in Franklin. In May 2020, she was featured in an Advocate article on COVID-19 and isolation of the elderly.
- Randy and Lynn Bergeron, of Lacombe, celebrate their 60th anniversary Thursday, Sept. 14.
- Francis "Bodie" and Judy Mestayer, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 60th anniversary Thursday, Sept. 14. She is a retired registered nurse; he is retired from IBM after serving in the Air Force.
- Steve and Dixie Lemoine, of Port Allen, celebrate their 50th anniversary Thursday, Sept. 14.
No 'Cool Hand Luke'
That's how Peter Dassey, of Kenner titled this story:
"When I started working '28 on, 28 off' in the oil fields of Angola, West Africa, my desire was to find a side job on my 28 days off.
"My neighbor Brian Moldaner did remodeling work and said he could occasionally use an extra hand during the demolishing phase.
"My first day. I assisted Brian and his other help in dismantling a couple's sunroom in Metairie. During one of our breaks, the lady of the house came around with a tray of lemonade.
"As she handed me a glass, she said I must be new to the crew.
"I said, 'Yes ma'am; I just got back from Angola, and Brian offered me this work.'
"She quickly disappeared back into the kitchen. Brian approached me soon after that.
"'What did you tell the lady?' he asked. 'She thinks I hired a convict!'
"From then on, when asked I would say I just got back from 'overseas.'"