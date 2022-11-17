The arrival of gumbo weather inspired Peter Dassey, of Kenner, to recall the Great African Gumbo Cook-off:
It happened while he was working in the oil fields of West Africa:
"There were plenty of ex-pats from Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi familiar with the art, but we also had proclaimed cooks from California, Oregon, Wyoming; South Africans, Brits, and Scots.
"I, being from Louisiana, was allowed to fly in to be a judge.
"As you may have guessed, there were various interpretations of gumbo. Most were roux-less, more on the gravy side.
"The winner was a Scottish crane company from Edinburgh with a beef/potato/carrot 'gumbo.' Go figure. I was outvoted by my never-been-to-Louisiana judges.
"This caused such an uproar within our Cajun contingency that the gumbo contest was switched for another oil field staple, the chili cook-off."
Highfalutin talk
Jackie Carnes adds to our words discussion:
"My father's favorite thing to say when too many or too fancy words get in the way of clear communication:
"'It's a catastrophic state of disarray due to redundancy and semi-loquaciousness!'"
Tubes live!
Our seminar on old TV sets and burned-out tubes might have folks thinking tubes are a thing of the past.
But Larry Greenblatt, of Lafayette, offers this information:
"I have been told by musicians that amplifiers using tubes have a sound that cannot be duplicated by the solid state components of today. And, regrettably, the tubes of the past are no longer made.
"A childhood friend who was musically inclined, and in several bands as a drummer in his teens, became quite adept at setting up amps.
"Drums get set up rather quickly, but amp setups are a bit more complicated. So after the drums were put together, he started wiring up the amps.
"He eventually got his electrical engineering degree. His hobby was going to flea markets and obtaining old tubes at 'below junk' prices, many times for nothing.
"He obtained a very sizable collection he now sells at outrageous prices to rock aficionados looking for that old sound."
Tubes II
"I’ve enjoyed the stories about tube testing," says Glenn Balentine, of Prairieville.
"In the '70s I tested tubes for customers at Lafayette Electronics. Last week my pal Alan and I visited the Guitar Center, and guess what? They are promoting the superior audio quality of amplifiers with tubes."
Touch of Spain
Emily Vokes joins our Thursday reader who remembered the Spanish-themed Morrison's cafeteria in downtown New Orleans (900 block of Gravier, says Ronald Paulin):
"It was beautiful. All Spanish tiles and balconies around a huge open patio."
Special People Dept.
— Joe Cronan, of Baton Rouge, celebrates his 95th birthday Saturday, Nov. 19. He was pharmacist at Stanocola Pharmacy for 50 years.
— Bernice “Eloise” Peterkin, of Lafayette, celebrates her 94th birthday Saturday, Nov. 19. She is originally from Bermuda.
— Earl Thomas LeBlanc Sr., of Baton Rouge, celebrates his 90th birthday Friday, Nov. 18. He is an East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office retiree, also celebrating 70 years since joining the 10th Special Forces Group Airborne and serving during the Korean War.
— Landry and Jenny Camardelle, of Waggaman, celebrated 66 years of marriage Thursday, Nov. 17. Landry points out that Nov. 17 is Sadie Hawkins Day, "when the lady proposes to the man." So we know how that courtship went…
— Owen and Adrienne Willie, of Goodbee, celebrate 60 years of marriage Friday, Nov. 18.
On the air with Jim
On Friday at 9 a.m., Jim Engster will have a special guest on his "Talk Louisiana" radio show: me.
The occasion is my Sunday birthday (never mind which one), and as usual we'll discuss how this column deals with Major World Issues.
The show's on WRKF, 89.3 FM, Baton Rouge's public radio station. You can also get it on the WRKF app.