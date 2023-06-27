Tammy Tate Vanveckhoven, of Central, says, "My 12-year-old daughter, Abigail, shared with me her opinion on historical adventures.
"There's an old house on Joor Road near Greenwell Springs Road that just seemed to appear out of the woods recently, and I'm so fascinated with it!
"I read some comments on a Facebook post that it has historical significance and is supposed to be relocated, as the property's been sold.
"I showed it to Abigail as we were driving, and she thought it was so cool!
"Abigail: 'Mama, I wish I could look around in that house! But does it have animals living in it? What kind?'
"Me: 'I'm sure it does. It probably has snakes, bugs, spiders, raccoons…'
"There was a horrified gasp from the backseat, and then silence.
"Abigail: 'I'd like a tour without the animals, please.'
"Ha Ha Ha! I'll get right on that, Miss Daisy!"
Cajun invasion
Joel Richert, of Jennings, says, "Ken Stickney's Advocate article 'A Little Bit Louisiana,' about the large number of Cajun descendants in Port Arthur, Texas, reminds me of what my father, James Richert Sr., experienced during World War II.
"He was stationed at Fort Sam Houston near San Antonio, training soldiers in the last years of the war.
"One day he and a native of southeast Texas were reading a news article about how U.S. troops were making significant advances on enemy strongholds.
"The Texan turned to Dad and said, 'No one has ever overrun anywhere like the Cajuns overran Port Arthur!'
"I heard Dad tell that story often when I was growing up."
Short story
Peggy Villemarette says, "My daughter and son-in-law, Megan and Ken Roark, have blessed us with three amazing granddaughters: 6-year-old Charlotte and 4-year-old twins, Katherine and Everette.
"Of the three, Katherine seems to be the most likely to share her unique view of life.
"Recently, Katherine approached my daughter and asked if she was a teenager. My daughter replied, 'No, I am an adult.'
"Katherine immediately seemed relieved, and responded, 'I don't want to be a teenager. Teenagers are tall, and I'm afraid of heights.'"
Mr. Forgetful
Tony Falterman, of Napoleonville, says, "A few days ago my wife dropped me off at a local hardware store to return a purchase.
"When I purchased my truck, I put seat covers over the cloth seats, and my wife recently removed them.
"When I exited the store there was a truck the same color as mine. I opened the door without looking in, and noticed the seat was dirty.
"I immediately said, 'I told you we should have left the covers on.'
"When I looked up, my friend Luke Daigle was looking at me, and had an expression on his face that had to be seen.
"I said, 'I’m so sorry, I thought this was my truck and my wife!'
"Not very tactful!"
Crying time
Carol Schlueter, of Gretna, says, "My worst memory from a drive-in experience: my parents taking 8-year-old me to see 'Old Yeller.' Talk about trauma!"
I didn't see it in a drive-in, but I guess I was about 6 when I saw "Bambi," and had the same trauma when (spoiler alert) his mother got shot and killed.
Dad's soft sell
"When my sister and I were in elementary school," says a reader, "we visited my dad, who lived in Dallas.
"He asked us if we wanted to go to Six Flags.
"Not knowing what that was, we asked him, and he replied, 'Well, it's six flags.'
"Needless to say, we didn't want to go.
"We found out what it really was when we were in middle school, and we never let him live that down."
Thought for the Day
From Nick Champion: "You know your team isn’t doing well when you switch to the national news, hoping that will cheer you up."