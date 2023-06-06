Our tales of youngsters seeking "stylish" garments with rips and tears brought this rather unwelcome memory of MY youth, from Margaret Hawkins, of Ponchatoula:
"Wait, Smiley! Before we wax too snidely about pre-wornout goods, don’t you remember the 'holey' tennis shoes that we so cherished and OUR parents abhorred?
"But we went to great lengths to do the work ourselves and make sure the venting was just right.
"It was sheer astonishment at a recent party (informal, of course) that my granddaughter pointed out to me a very beat-up unlaced pair of athletic shoes worn by a nearby man.
“'Those cost about $600,' she whispered. Sure enough, later I saw on the internet identical shoes — $600.
"Hopefully, can-can skirts and narrow waistlines won’t return."
(Or leisure suits and Nehru jackets for guys…)
Feathered alarms
Stories of peacocks reminded Charlene Enzone:
"When I lived in Texas, I drove a school bus for 15 years. Most of the time, my work was rewarding but uneventful — until I substituted for a mid-day kindergarten route.
"Some of the area where I drove was rural, and one route led to a small ranch. When I drove the long driveway to the house, there were three peacocks roaming in the front yard.
"The little girl said when we got to the front door, her mom would come out. She warned me not get out the school bus because the peacocks would chase me.
"The little girl said they were their alarm system. No one could get close to the house without the family knowing it.
"Sure enough, as we approached the house the peacocks shrieked and Mom came out. Safe delivery of the kindergartner."
Personal pit crew
"One Sunday evening," says Ernie Gremillion, of Baton Rouge, "I ordered a take-out meal from Parrain's Seafood.
"I had some difficulty walking, so they were to bring it out to the entrance when I called.
"I was able to find a spot right by the entrance, but when I backed into it a restaurant patron informed me I had a flat tire.
"I called a neighbor who could come over. While I was waiting for him, I struggled to get the spare and jack out of the trunk, which didn't go unnoticed by departing restaurant patrons.
"In just a few minutes I had a team of about five guys working on changing the tire, with about 15 cheering onlookers.
"When my neighbor arrived, he saw he wasn't needed and left.
"I was overwhelmed by the kindness of perfect strangers who came to my aid."
Weddings in bunches
The arrival of June, traditionally the wedding month, reminded Mary Ann Aucoin of this:
"Back in my day, Catholic churches could only schedule weddings in the morning, thus causing a slew of weddings every Saturday morning.
"One of my Dominican High classmates, Judy Weimer, recently reminded me that she and two of our classmates, Judy Drez and Karen Palermo, all got married on the same day in 1964, at 9, 10, and 11 a.m., two at St. James Major and one at St. Raphael.
"Can you imagine the scramble of our classmates trying to attend these weddings?"
Special People Dept.
Harold and Hilda LeSage Dauzat, of Dutchtown, celebrate their 65th anniversary Wednesday, June 7. He is originally from Marksville, and moved to Baton Rouge to attend college. She is from Baton Rouge. They met at Hoppers Drive Inn in Baton Rouge, where he worked part-time as a car hop.
Aspen South
In addition to the funny license plates we've been discussing lately, some readers report memorable bumper stickers.
For instance, here's one from Eddie Cole, of Blairsville, Georgia:
"I once saw a bumper sticker that reminded me of my friend, Coach Claney Duplechin. It said, 'Ski Mamou! Ville Platte is Too Flat!'"