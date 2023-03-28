"As a senior citizen I read the obituary daily," says Frank H. Perez, a retired attorney in Baton Rouge:
"On Friday I read that Hypolite Landry and Judge Bill Brown had passed. It brought back memories of a legal case in the '70s.
"As coroner, Hypolite insisted on doing a second mental health exam before patients were sent to the hospital in Jackson. (For that he collected another fee.)
"As an attorney for DHHR, I was on the opposite side.
"Judge Brown allowed Hypolite to testify extensively.
"The judge later told me he would disregard everything Hypolite said, but wanted to let him get it off his chest and hear himself talk — which he did for hours before Judge Brown ruled in favor of DHHR."
Sign of a small town
Roger Waggoner, of Lafayette, assures us, "I am not making this up.
"I was born in a farmhouse about a mile outside the village of Popejoy, Iowa.
"The road through town intersects three cross-streets, so a number of years ago a local wit erected a sign on the outskirts saying, 'Popejoy, Next 3 Exits.'
"The population of Popejoy might have exceeded 100 at one point, but recently it has been dwindling. The school, the church, and the few businesses are now boarded up, but as of last spring the sign was still there, with a fresh coat of paint."
Speaking of small
A reader sent a photo of a highway sign to prove the existence of this town:
"To add to your small town list: 'Tightwad' (population 69) is in Missouri.
"There’s a bank there, not much else. People open an account there just so they can have an account/checks from Tightwad."
A Southern thing
Rhonda Wagoner responds to the recollection of Chuck Falcon, of Donaldsonville, who said on Monday his grandma in Smoke Bend called her porch a "gallery:"
"Tell Chuck his grandma was right. I gave tours at San Francisco Plantation, and the porches were always referred to as galleries. It’s an 'Old South' thing, not just in Smoke Bend.
"I’m surprised you didn’t know that one!"
(Rhonda, never be surprised at what I don't know…)
Sazerac time
Danny Felterman says, "The recollection of porches being called galleries in Monday’s column rang a bell with me.
"My grandparents, Sylvester and Irma Folse of Patterson, lived in a big old cypress home built in 1904.
"They, too, never spoke of having front or back porches. Their front gallery faced Main Street and the back gallery faced the Lower Atchafalaya River.
"The front gallery was where they had their daily late afternoon Sazerac."
Alexander Graham Plunkett
The Monday story about telephones in earlier times brought this tale from William Plunkett, of Slidell:
"I remember as a youngster of perhaps 8 to 10 years old (1940s) attaching approximately 50 feet of string to the bottoms of two Quaker Oats boxes, then stretching the string tight.
"Speak into one end and listen on the other, and voila! a simple telephone."
Kings and Cadillacs
My mention of listening to Hank Williams at the Grand Ole Opry on a battery radio in rural Mississippi brought this bit of nostalgia from Jim Carruth, of Lafayette:
"On Oct. 2, 1952, when I was 10, my dad took me to see a Hank Williams concert at the Baton Rouge High Auditorium. The 'King of Country Music' arrived in a baby blue Cadillac.
"On Oct. 10, 1955, Elvis Presley performed at the same auditorium. The (eventual) 'King of Rock and Roll' arrived in a baby blue Cadillac."
(I'd vote for Chuck Berry for "King of Rock and Roll," but that's just me…)
Camp who?
Bill Jacobson, of Baton Rouge, offers this suggestion:
"Read the article in Monday's Advocate on renaming Camp Beauregard because of ties to the Confederacy.
"How about considering Camp Beaudisregard?"