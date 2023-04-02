Who says nostalgia's not what it used to be? I've been receiving many tales of earlier days in small towns, and old homes with front porches (galleries):
Jeannette Beck, of Donaldsonville, says tales of galleries brought this memory to mind:
"When I was growing up on McCall Plantation, my job every Saturday was to wash the galleries (my father, Delnon Templet, called porches galleries).
"I used Tide detergent, and had a blast slipping around on the sudsy floor.
"The galleries were long — the length of the house. It wasn’t a chore; it was fun to me (of course, I was about 6 years old).
"This method taught me balance, and since we didn’t have any cement sidewalks, this was my form of skating."
Gimme shelter
Peter Dassey, of Kenner, has fond memories of front porches:
"When I was working for the New Orleans Street Department in the '70s, you were required to show up for work rain or shine if you wanted to get paid.
"Our crew would find the largest, driest front porch on the block on rainy days. We would either stretch out on a piece of warm cardboard to take a nap or scare up a card game.
"If it was still raining by 10 a.m. or so, a supervisor would show up to inform us we could go home with a full day's pay.
"Those homeowners on their way to work would just step around us and wish us a better day.
"Can you imagine that today? Alarm doorbells would be ringing, security apps would be crashing, and 911 would be dispatching!"
Bare facts
"We have talked about front porches," says Roger Boynton. "Now we need to talk about the back of the house.
"I lived on a coulee in back of my home. I played in and around it a lot as a kid.
"When I would come back covered in mud, my mom would not let me in the house. We had a low wood bench, the wash stand, next to a faucet down our back outside stairs.
"Mom would hose me off, make me strip down and hose me again, then make me come in the house with no clothes on. How embarrassing for a 10-year-old."
One and only
Jo Ann Vanney Paulin, of Metairie, offers a small-town story:
"After my brother left us, my sister-in-law Sue moved back to her hometown of Falmouth, Kentucky, which they jokingly pronounced 'Foul mouth.'
"It literally was a one-light town; population under 3,000.
"I visited to see my niece play with the Cincinnati Junior Symphony.
"After the performance, we all wanted to go to the Dairy Queen, but it was packed.
"I said, 'Let’s go somewhere else.'
"My sister-in-law‘s response was, 'There is nowhere else.'"
Special People Dept.
Jerry Harrison, of Baton Rouge, celebrated his 96th birthday Sunday, April 2. He is a State Police Crime Lab retiree. He served in the Army occupational forces in Japan immediately after World War II and was later transferred to Germany during the Nuremberg trials.
It's called 'finesse'
Longtime basketball fan Earl Newman, of Baton Rouge, tells why he enjoys watching the women's game:
"I am amazed at the way women play. Watching LSU and the other elite teams in the NCAA championships was an eye-opener.
"It was so much more enjoyable seeing them shoot 3-pointers, free throws, assists, etc.
"The game of basketball the way the men play it, at least for me, has devolved into nothing more than rugby with a basketball.
"I know today’s basketball aficionados disagree, but that 'anything goes' style of rough and tumble basketball has taken away from the strategy the game used to possess.
"I miss my basketball because of the way the men play it, but I love-love-love the way the women play."