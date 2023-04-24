Here's to Phideauxs everywhere:
Tim Palmer, of Lafayette, says the tale of a Catahoula pup not jumping his fence due to stickers next door "reminded me of something that happened with my next-door neighbors years ago.
"They had a Jack Russell terrier and an invisible fence around the backyard. The dog knew it was there, and if he passed over it he would get a shock, so he stayed in the backyard.
"While the father of the neighbor was there, the dog got out through the front door. The father caught him, and was going to walk him to the backyard.
"The dog went berserk! Fortunately the father was stopped before crossing the shock zone."
Death by chant
I asked a simple question about the name of those little burs that made barefootin' difficult for kids in the summer.
Many readers also encountered the stickers, calling them "rock-a-chaws."
Ina G. Navarre, of Baton Rouge, recalls this story:
"In the late 1950s-early 1960s, my family moved into a modest home. The yard was a nice size, but large portions of it were populated with rock-a-chaws.
"Among Dad’s many special talents was the ability to make a game out of just about anything.
In spring and summer, late afternoons would find us pulling up rock-a-chaws to give St. Augustine grass a chance to grow.
"When we learned to jump rope, Mom and Dad would sit on the grass and turn the rope for my siblings and me.
"He always chose a spot with lots of rock-a-chaws for us to jump on so we would kill the 'devil weeds' while stomping through a series of chants.
"Dad made up a chant that went something like this: 'Rock-a-cheena, rock-a-cheena, rah rah rah.'
"I was reminded of the 'real' name for this weed through your very educational column.
"For years, when I told people I had 'rock-a-cheenas' in my yard, they did not understand. Now I know why."
They can dig it
Speaking of stickers, Floyd and Debi Safford, of Slidell, offer this yard-care tip:
"Years ago, when our grandson was about 3 years old, he was walking in our yard and stepped on a picon (sticker) weed.
"He called it 'pokey grass,' and we have called it that ever since. It seems it came in with Katrina.
"Every spring we relentlessly attack it with a screwdriver to dig it up by the root.
"Pokey grass appears to be resistant to weed killer — but not to a screwdriver."
Special People Dept.
Irma Marshall, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 99th birthday Tuesday, April 25.
Failure to communicate
Our mention of string "telephones" reminded Rachel Wissner, of Baton Rouge, of a youthful project:
"When I was a kid, one of my sisters moved to the basement to relieve congestion in the upstairs bedrooms.
"Her new 'bedroom' seemed a long way away, so we decided to install a string telephone with cans on each end.
"Installation involved stringing the 'line' down the curvy stairs, through a dank passageway, and around several corners. We figured we would protect the line's integrity by placing a foam pad between the string and every corner or other obstruction it contacted along the path.
"I don't think we were surprised when it did not work, but I don't think we had a clue about how our design and execution doomed it from the start!"
Sounds messy
Liddy Hanemann, of Metairie, says, "Years ago my date and I went to a French Quarter restaurant and ordered soft-shell crabs.
"The waiter asked if I knew how to eat them. Born and raised in New Orleans, I assured him I did.
"He explained he had to ask because tourists, having learned how to eat boiled crabs the night before, attempted to eat a fried soft-shell in the same manner."