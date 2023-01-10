From our "Leave 'em laughing" files comes this story from Ben Zancudo about an obituary he spotted in the Jan. 8 Times-Picayune.
We're told that Milton Ernest Brener, of New Orleans, "vividly recalled his first day of kindergarten, at A.H. Wilson School. 'I really hated school,' he liked to recall. 'The first day I went, I came home for lunch and hid under the bed; my mother had to get a broom to force me out.' But despite this less than auspicious beginning, Milton went on to graduate from Tulane Law School."
Runaway returns
Evidently the urge to run away from home is a common one among youngsters, because we've been getting a lot of stories about, as Huck Finn said, "lighting out for the territory."
Most of the tales end like this one, from Joanne Moulton:
"When I was 7, my family had recently moved 50 miles away from my first home. I decided to return, and prepared a small pack of two changes of underwear.
"I also put an 'I am good' note under Mother's placemat, as I knew she took up the placemats after meals, and I didn't want her to worry.
"I set off, but three or four blocks away I came across a playground and joined the children's games. Hours later the children began to leave, and I was hungry.
So I set off back home, and arrived in time to stash the underwear in the back of a dresser drawer and wash my hands before supper.
"After supper, Mother took up the placemats, and there was my note! She asked what the note meant, and thinking fast, I told her it was part of a game I was making up.
"Many months later, I found the underwear, now too small."
The non-kneeler
"Speaking of the Catholic ups and downs," says T.W., of Baton Rouge, "I’m a non-Catholic married into a very Catholic family. I faithfully went to church with them for 20-plus years.
"My sin was that I would lean forward at the appropriate times, but my knees never made contact with the tuffet (I had to look that up).
"As it happened, Bill Jenkins, former LSU president, sat a few rows behind us. I had shaken hands with him and had a few conversations over the years, but had never been formally introduced.
"About 15 years into this, I was working at LSU and came upon President Jenkins at some function. My boss introduced me, and I mentioned that we sat near each other in church.
"He looked me up and down and said, with an impish smile, 'Oh yeah, you’re the guy who doesn’t kneel.'
"My boss held that over my head for a long long time…"
Field of memories
Our recollections of the old Tulane Stadium brought this one from Jeff Harp, of St. Francisville:
"In 1982 I was working for a construction company that was building student dormitories at the demolished old Tulane field.
"When they removed the playing field, the guys cut it into 3-by-3-foot squares. I don't remember how the word was put out, but we had lines for days of people getting those squares to take home.
"I didn't realize the significance of those squares at that time. I've always regretted not getting me one."
Special People Dept.
Hazel Faulk, of Lafayette Parish, celebrates her 98th birthday Wednesday, Jan. 11. She was born and raised in Vermilion Parish.
Highfaluting talk
Mary Chawla, of New Orleans, has another contribution to our series on verbose language, with this one her brother Dick brought home from Jesuit High in the early '40s:
"Instead of 'Are you calling me a liar?' You can say:
"'Have you the audacity to doubt my veracity and to insinuate that I might prevaricate?'"