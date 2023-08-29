Maybe it's the superheated weather, but for whatever reason our mention of ice picks has resulted in a ton of stories about cool stuff (literally):
— Rita G. says, regarding Paul Schexnayder’s Monday story of making crushed ice by stabbing plastic milk cartons of frozen water with an ice pick:
"My dad taught me how to do that with a hammer and a pocket knife. Very helpful back in 1963, sitting in a boat on the bayou, to ice down the day’s catch."
— Teddy McGehee, of Baton Rouge, says, "Elwyn Bocz’s comments about ice picks and blocks of ice brought to mind an antiquated custom of my dad’s in the ‘50s and ‘60s. After a long day, he would pull ice from an aluminum tray and crack it into a rocks glass.
"He had an ice cracker, a lead device the size of a pocket watch attached to a springy 10-inch metal handle. Add bourbon, scotch, or gin, and voila — no ‘splash’ of water required."
— Frank A. Fasone, of Lafayette, tells of the days in the '60s and '70s when he and his brother (and his future wife when they were UNO students) "worked in our parents' snowball stand in front of Lakeside Shopping Center in Metairie, using 300-pound blocks of ice from an icehouse in Kenner.
"The blocks would be cut into six 50-pound pieces, using only an ice pick, to put in an old Coca-Cola chest at the stand. My brother and I became quite proficient at cutting the 50-pound blocks into four pieces for the 'Ortolano SnoWizard' machine to shave."
Riceaholics!
Regarding stories of Louisiana's love of rice, Herbert A. Landry Jr., of Slidell, says he and his wife's families were from rice country: Church Point and Bazile, respectively:
"I told my wife when my family went to Lake Pontchartrain to barbecue on the Fourth of July, my father would bring a pot of rice to serve with the burgers, dogs, chicken, and ribs.
"She topped that story with this one: 'When my mother cooked meatballs and spaghetti, she served it over rice to my father.'"
A lot of catfish!
Chuck Morgan has this nostalgia story about Middendorf's Restaurant in Manchac.
"My mother, Katie Morgan, now 104, began going to Middendorf's with her parents when it opened in 1934.
"She and my late father went there in 1936-37 when they were college freshmen dating.
"She still loves the thin-cut catfish and hushpuppies. We have made the trip from Baton Rouge a couple of times in 2023.
"On one of our last trips, our waitress and the manager came over to visit Mother, took her picture, and posted it on their website. She says the catfish is as good as it was 88 years ago!"
The bright side
Maybeth Hahn, our friend, Spanish Town neighbor and my former Advocate coworker, told us a tale of a bad situation made better by some caring people.
After her serious wreck at North Foster Drive and North Street (fortunately she was only shaken up), two Child Protection Service employees, Diana and Kyle, offered help and kindness:
"They saw the wreck, stopped and stayed with me until my wife Shelley Carter got there, and for at least 45 minutes more, making sure everything was OK. They were so kind.
"The owner of nearby Q Mart was also kind. I just wanted to thank them, plus police Officer J. Mickles and his partner."
Special People Dept.
Sam and Rose Papa, of Arabi, celebrated their 70th anniversary Monday, Aug. 28.
Fill it up!
An ice pick story that doesn't involve ice:
Barbara Brown says she uses her mother’s old ice pick to poke holes in Bacardi rum cake to pour in the rum sauce:
"It works great!"