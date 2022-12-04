While my readers are now solid, law-abiding citizens, here are three stories of times when some of you misbehaved as kids — and paid the price:
Midnight riders
Rick Marshall, of Baton Rouge, says, "It was around midnight when my brother and I, 12 and 13, pushed our Dad's ’55 Ford out of the driveway and down the street before firing it up and going for a joyride.
"When a cop passed by the Dobbs House and noticed one car in the parking lot and two kids inside, our adventure was over after a call to our father.
"Our escapade did not end well for the Marshall brothers."
Almost gone
Keith Horcasitas, of Baton Rouge, says, "As young Yat, about 8 years old, I got mad at my parents for not letting me go to the Prytania Theater for a movie with my buddies (due to my poor grades).
"So I told Mom and Dad I would run away.
"They wisely let me whine a lot, and even saw me pack up a little luggage container with some clothes. They wished me well as I went off our front porch to catch the Broadway bus in front of our house.
"As the bus approached, with RTA token in my hand I slyly looked back to my house to see if my parents were worried about me. They were not on the porch, and I was too embarrassed to get on the bus as the driver asked me, 'So, young lad, where are you running away to?’ ”
Giving them Hellen
Helen Turner says, "When my daughter, Sherry, was in elementary school (probably third grade; she knew how to write cursive), her teacher sent home a folder of students' work once a week for a parent to review and sign.
"Sherry was an A student and usually didn't get in trouble. But one day I got a note from her teacher, calling my attention to the signature on her folder.
"Sherry had forgotten to give the folder to me, and not wanting to miss recess or whatever the penalty was for not returning it, decided to forge my name.
"She did a fair job of faking my signature, but she misspelled my first name: putting two 'Ls' instead of one.
"Busted!"
Training grounds
Mention of New Orleans restaurants not being considered for Michelin stars brought this comment from Terry Palmer, of Lafayette:
"When my wife and I are in Florida, we rarely find a restaurant that serves seafood dishes as tasty as what you find in Louisiana.
"When we do, we always compliment the chef — and almost every time the chef is from Louisiana.
"So, in the case of Michelin ratings, it's not the location but where the chef learned his trade that should be rated."
Time to re-tire
Our old friend Anonymous adds this thought:
"Perhaps Michelin, being a tire company, doesn’t rate New Orleans restaurants because they don’t want to damage their tires riding over New Orleans’ notorious potholes."
Special People Dept.
- Ruth Elisar celebrated her 97th birthday Friday, Dec. 2.
- Nancy and Herbert Thevenot, of Bunkie, celebrated their 60th anniversary Thursday, Dec. 1.
Sans sucre
From our "Ask Mr. Answer Man" file comes this question from Linda Whitman, of Denham Springs:
"I watched French President Macron’s visit to the French Quarter. Inquiring minds want to know — did he visit Cafe Du Monde? What a shame if he didn’t. When in Rome. ..."
(Since the sight of Macron enjoying beignets and café au lait would have been a great photo op, and I haven't seen one, I assume he didn't visit that iconic coffee shop. Also, in every picture I saw of him, his dark suit was spotless, with no signs of powdered sugar on the lapels.)