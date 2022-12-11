Since running away from home was mentioned earlier, we've received several tales of kids (and one parent) hitting the road:
Stickers shock
Sara Bradley, of New Orleans, says, "When I was about 6, my best friends Willie and Smitty and I ('70s free-range kids) got punished for playing in the Tulane married dorm elevators.
"Instead of suffering our punishment, we decided to run away to Disney World.
"We packed our favorite toys, got on our various push conveyances, and headed down Audubon Street about six blocks to Claiborne Avenue. (Somehow we knew the direction for Interstate 10).
"We made it as far as the Claiborne neutral ground, where we discovered the grass was full of painful stickers. Of course we were barefoot. The two boys started crying, so we abandoned the adventure and pushed ourselves home."
Great escape
Jamie Owen Parkerson, of Lafayette, says, "When I was in first grade, at age 6, my best friend Lynn and I were in the same class at Myrtle Place.
"It was before air-conditioning in schools. One day I said, 'It's too hot here, so let’s go home.'
"Being headstrong, at recess, I decided we should walk six blocks to my house without telling anyone. We made it, but needless to say, it was not as much fun as we thought!
"Our mothers were not pleased to say the least, and there were consequences. We definitely never repeated it again!"
Staying put
Kathy Gibbs, of Mandeville, says, "John Ryan’s Saturday story of changing his mind about running away from home brought to mind my own rather mercenary reasoning for not doing so.
"My birthday is in July, so if I were to run away in the spring, I’d get no birthday presents. Similarly, if I ran away in the fall, no Christmas presents. So I stayed.
"This logic also extended to the aftermath of any punishments I got. If my mom punished me, I would decide that my dad was the parent I loved most, and vice versa.
"Perhaps that early ‘training’ was what allowed me to excel in my debate team in college."
Mom bails out
Roger Boynton, of Abbeville, says, "When my sister and I were about 6 and 9, we must have been very bad.
"My mother packed her small train bag and declared that she was running away since we were so bad.
"She went out the front door. My sister and I took a short while to decide she was serious and chased after her, catching her about 100 yards away on the sidewalk.
"We each took a leg and swore we would be good if she came home. She did. What a relief!"
Keep it clean
Jo Ann Vanney Paulin, of Metairie, says, "In regard to playing Roy Rogers while reenacting the TV show, I did too.
"Another fun memory is sidekick Pat Brady’s version of cursing. He used to say 'mustard and custard.' As you can tell, I was a big fan."
Special People Dept.
James "Pee Wee" Brasseaux, of Carencro, celebrates his 91st birthday Monday, Dec. 12.
Auto Repair 101
Liz Treppendahl, of Baton Rouge, tells this "Mr. Fix-It" story:
"I was out shopping one day, and when I got back to my car, the steering wheel was locked and my car would not start.
"I tried 'jiggling' the steering wheel with no success.
"I called the dealership and asked for help. I explained my dilemma to the service tech and he told me, 'Get out of your car and hit the steering wheel as hard as you can with your purse.'
"I must have looked ridiculous to passersby; however, when I got back in my car, it started right up.
"Heads up to all you men — not sure this will work with a wallet."