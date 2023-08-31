Here's a story I found chilling in both senses of the word:
Peter Dassey, of Kenner, says his "first and only ski trip" happened in 1983-84 after visiting his wife's sister in Walnut Creek, California, prior to a skiing trip to Lake Tahoe.
Piled in the van for the ski trip were Peter, his wife, her sister and kids, 3 and 5; mother-in-law, aunt-in-law, grandma-in-law, sister-in-law, 12, and brother-in-law, 17. Peter was the only adult male.
"In pouring rain, we slowly drove up the summit. I wondered what all the long cane poles were sticking up along the road.
"We made it to our condo in the dark. Next morning, we awoke to snow. The local weather station warned everyone to stay at home, but our majority wanted to go skiing.
"The California Highway Patrol stopped us from climbing to the resorts without chains. With rental chains, up we went, frequently stopping to chip ice off our struggling windshield wipers.
"After one long treacherous slide into a cane-poled snow bank, with van occupants screaming, sanity was awakened. We headed back to the condo."
No snow tires either
Our ice stories reminded Vickie Dahlman-Anger, of Metairie, of this:
"A year or so ago, I went to an auto parts store in Metairie to buy a windshield ice scraper.
"Our grandson asked for one for the holidays after purchasing his first car. He lives in 'northern' Florida (Gainesville).
"I couldn’t find one. I asked the clerk, who said, 'What’s that?' He asked another clerk, who was puzzled. I explained what it was. They said they didn't carry ice scrapers. I found one online."
Hole truth
After Rink Mink suggested using an ice pick to open a can of Spam, Rita G. says the same technique works on other cans:
"I use mine every Thanksgiving. After the can opener removes the lid from my store-bought cranberry sauce, I turn the can over and pick a hole or two in the bottom. The jellied mass slides right out, retaining that iconic log shape. Remember to have a serving dish within reach; it happens quickly."
Special People Dept.
- Rosemary Ham, of Lafayette, celebrates her 100th birthday Friday, Sept. 1. A native of Galesburg, Illinois, she was a Delta Air Lines flight attendant in the late 1940s. In cooler weather, she'll resume twice-daily walks in her neighborhood.
- Jacqueline "Jackie" Moyse Borchgrevink, of Lacombe, celebrates her 100th birthday Saturday, Sept. 2. She's popular at daily morning Mass at St. John of the Cross Church. When teased about attention from her male admirers, she smiles and quips, "What can I say? It's a curse!"
- Belated birthday: James Traynham, of Baton Rouge, retired LSU chemistry professor, celebrated his 98th birthday on Aug. 5.
- Beulah LeJeune, of Scott, celebrates her 90th birthday Friday, Sept. 1. She is originally from Port Barre.
- Anna and Emile Mercante, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 73rd anniversary Sunday, Sept. 3.
- J. Carrol and Lois McIntyre Mallett, of Prairieville, celebrate their 67th anniversary Friday, Sept. 1.
- William “Bill” and Barbara Rippley Brown, Baton Rouge residents since 1976, celebrate their 60th anniversary Friday, Sept. 1. After being neighbors and graduating from high school in Sweet Springs, Missouri, they married there.
- J.C. and Mary Michelli, of Zachary, celebrated 56 years of marriage Saturday, Aug. 26.
Herman's epitaph
Michael Puyau says, "We buried my father-in-law, Herman Falgoust, Wednesday.
"The family was sitting around that afternoon, joking about how hard-headed he was.
"A comment was made about him I thought you would like: 'You can’t tell ‘im nuttin,' no!'"
Thought for the Day
Bill Huey, on the end of August: "To borrow from Thoreau, this has been a summer when the mass of us led lives of quiet perspiration."