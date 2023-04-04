Our stories of life in small towns keep coming in to my desk (not really; they come in to my computer, along with photos of cute kittens and, lately, praise for LSU's national champion women's basketball team). But saying "to my desk" makes it sound like I have a real job.
Anyhow, here's a story from Mary Pramuk, of Baton Rouge:
"When we lived in a small town in upstate New York, I embarrassed a man I met at a festival who claimed to know every city and town in the state.
"I said, 'Newark Valley?' He looked puzzled. He could not find it on his New York map.
"It was small, but had most things you would expect: one traffic light, one doctor, a grocery store, a bank, schools, library, etc. (The gas station went out of business.)
"We shopped at Bill and Velma’s used and antique store. The aged Bill liked to share the town’s history.
"Chuckling, he'd say, 'This is a dry town.' Then, slapping his hip (where the flask would go), he'd declare, 'But lots of wet hips!' (There was a bar just over the town line.)"
Which reminds me
As a native of Natchez, Mississippi, a wet town in a dry state, I became aware at an early age of an interesting phenomenon:
It seems every dry county in the state had a wet county (or at least a well-known bootlegger) within easy driving distance.
As has often been said about Prohibition, you can make drinking illegal, but you can't make it unpopular.
Thanks, Daddy
"I grew up in the small town of Dunn, North Carolina, (population about 8,000) in the 1940s," says Lucy Sloan.
"We lived in a Victorian-style house with a large wrap-around front porch overlooking the main street. As a teenager, my girlfriends would come over in the afternoons and we would sit on the porch drinking Cokes and waving at boys going by.
"When we got tired of flirting, we would walk downtown to the department stores and try on hats and dresses. If I saw something I wanted, I would just say, 'Charge it to my daddy' and take it home, no questions asked. They never sent bills, but the next time he was in the store he would pay up.
"Some of the ladies liked to drive downtown, park in front of the drug store and sit in their cars drinking fountain Cokes and gossiping while shelling fresh field peas and butterbeans for supper.
"All this is making me homesick…"
No small town here!
"Memories of small towns bring to mind the famous New Yorker cartoon by Dana Fradon," says J.R. Clary Jr., of Baton Rouge.
"A businessman at the wheel of a car is driving into a small town. At the city limits, he encounters a sign: 'Welcome to Hillsville: Founded 1802, Altitude 620, Population 3700…TOTAL: 6,122.'
"Even my hometown of Opelousas didn't have one of THOSE!"
Lonely place
Charlie Anderson, of Shreveport, says if we were having a "smallest town" contest, the winner would be a town in Wyoming.
To prove that, he sends a photo of a highway sign reading: "Lost Springs
Pop 1
Elev 4996"
Charlie adds, "Anyone who claims to be from a smaller town must do it through a spiritualist."
Foreign language?
Harvey Pashibin, of Upper Lafayette, tells of his encounter with a legal mind that seems straight out of "My Cousin Vinny:"
"I’ve always thought I had a handle on comprehension of the written word. Then, I came across this opening statement in a legal brief:
"'Appellant maintains that the district court applied an incorrect standard of proof of the commission of the extrinsic act in ruling on the admissibility of extrinsic offense evidence.'
"My brain waves are thoroughly short-circuited. Good grief."