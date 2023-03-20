Linda M. Lewis, aka "Llew," of York Township, Pennsylvania, says mention of the year's last day, 123123, "prompted me to write.
"As mayor (now retired mayor), my husband Robb Green began officiating weddings in 1996. He just finished number 4,492. He’s known locally as 'The Marrying Mayor.'
His services are always in demand on special dates: 01/01/01, 02/02/02, etc. I’m sure he will get extra requests for 123123.
"He does not set a fee, but accepts donations to help offset expenses. He never accepts money from active members of the military.
"Among his more unusual weddings were a biker wedding at the Harley Museum, on a ferris wheel at a carnival, and on a flatbed truck in a junkyard.
"That last one was especially poignant. The groom co-owned the junkyard with his father, who was terminally ill and confined to his bedroom on the second floor of his home on the property.
"The couple got married at the junkyard so the father could see them. My husband saw the flatbed and suggested they hold the ceremony there so the father would have a better view."
Nutria love
Stories about Neuty, the rescue nutria adopted by a Bucktown couple, reminded Mike Buchart, of Baton Rouge, of his pet nutria. (Readers' warning: I sense this story could be tongue-in-cheek.)
"My nutria was Hurkimier, better known as Hurkie, Hurk, or Hurkie. He was one of my best companions EVER, for six years.
"He swam, ran, fished, played, even went to school with me. When hunting, I always made sure my buddies knew not to shoot him. Unfortunately, I could not train him to retrieve ducks.
"Known and held by everyone, even before social media. Fifty years later, I still miss his friendship, grunts, and calls."
Cajun evenings
Recently Tony Falterman shared a memory about pre-TV evening front porch gatherings. Nobey Benoit, of Thibodaux, adds this:
"I'm Cajun. When I was a kid, those get-togethers in the evening into the night were known as 'veiller' (vay-yay)."
Evenings with Hank
Tales of front porch gatherings reminded me of the times the Anders clan gathered at the home of my grandma, Mae Anders, on a gravel road outside Gloster, Mississippi.
At night the grown-ups would sit on her front porch, talk, and listen to the Grand Ole Opry on her battery radio.
The kids would be put to bed, but my cousin Junie and I, being the oldest, would be assigned to the feather bed in the front room, where we could hear the drone of conversation and the music from the Opry.
It was there I first heard Hank Williams. Even at that tender age I knew he was something special…
Every drop counts
"The late Father Austin Leger used to tell this story about his grandfather," says John H. Miller, of Opelousas:
"His grandfather drank lots of strong coffee all day long, even into the evening. Whenever someone asked him if that kept him awake, he replied, 'Only if there is some left in the pot!'
"Father Leger also loved his coffee strong and hot. When he was poured a cup of the freshly brewed stuff, he requested it be put in the microwave for another 10 or 15 seconds."
Mr. Low-tech
"For the last 30 years I have been working as an old-school mechanical appliance repairman," says John Thibodeaux.
"In the last 10 years appliances have been converting to electronic controls, and I have struggled to convert my analog brain to the new digital.
"Fortunately my grandsons, Nick and Tyler, have started working with me. They have easily adapted to the new technology.
"Sometimes when they have a difficult problem on an older machine, I bring out my old low-tech tools: duct tape, wire, WD40, JB Weld, and elbow grease."