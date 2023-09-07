LSU and Grambling, meeting Saturday in Tiger Stadium, can boast great marching bands.
Alex "Sonny" Chapman, of Ville Platte, offers an LSU band story:
"When Huey Long became governor, he took over everything LSU, including the band. He ordered Castro Carazo to cut out most of the reed instruments and replace them with more brass. He wanted things to be LOUD."
Robert Mann, in his delightful new book, "Kingfish U: Huey Long and LSU," has Huey telling pre-Carazo band director A.W. Wickboldt, prior to the 1934 train trip to Nashville for the Vanderbilt football game, to let the horns "drown out them saxophones!"
But loud brass wasn't Huey's personal taste. Carazo said, "He liked music that was soft, not boisterous. He didn't particularly like marches."
Assembling a "personal orchestra" on the train to Nashville, he sent word for Wickboldt to find a piccolo and two clarinet players. "We need more wood," he ordered. "There is too much brass … What we really need is a banjo."
Food critic blues
Our seminar on rice cooking reminded Clifford Williams, of Baton Rouge, of this lesson his mother taught him.
"She must have been having a bad day, because the rice was a little soggy. I stupidly decided to say something about that.
"Her response: 'Next time cook your own damn rice.'
"Since that day, some 50 years ago, I have never complained about anyone's rice cooking abilities."
Initial reaction
Tina Soong, of Covington, says when a friend asked her, "Will you go on a SKI vacation with me?" she hesitated. They are both close to 90.
Says Tina, "Then she explained, 'SKI stands for Spending Kids’ Inheritance.'"
Three-number calls
"Speaking of ice picks," says Sherbeck, "I still have my grandparents' ice pick that I’m guessing must be at least 100 years old. The handle is wooden. On one side is the logo 'Peoples Ice.' The other side is the phone number — 316."
(When I was a kid in Natchez, our phone number was 619, the only phone number from my past that I remember.)
Special People Dept.
- Lucia Miceli, lifelong resident of Algiers, celebrates her 100th birthday Saturday, Sept. 9, at a family and friends party.
- Msg. Charles Mallet, of Blake Retirement Home, Lafayette, celebrates his 92nd birthday Saturday, Sept. 9. He was ordained to the priesthood in 1955 and assigned to St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville. He served at several churches in the Lafayette Diocese.
- Dr. Mel and Geri Bourgeois, of Morgan City, celebrate their 67th anniversary Saturday, Sept. 9. They met at Loyola University on registration day.
- Mike and Sue Bye, of Prairieville, celebrate their 66th anniversary Saturday, Sept. 9. He is an Exxon retiree.
- George “Baby Boy” and Mary Lou LaCour, of New Roads, celebrate their 65th anniversary Saturday, Sept. 9.
- Isby and Julaine Schexnayder, of New Iberia, celebrate their 61st anniversary Friday, Sept. 8. Julaine, a friend and writer, says, "Some of our best memories are of living in the new LSU Married Students’ Apartments on Nicholson Drive."
- Gary and Val Fickes, of Abita Springs, celebrate their 50th anniversary Friday, Sept. 8. He is a Navy submarine veteran and retired aerospace engineer. She is a retired medical coder.
- Glen and Julie Stroud, Mandeville, celebrate their 50th anniversary Friday, Sept. 8.
Charge it!
"The Prairieville Walmart is undergoing massive renovation, including new self-serve registers," says Glenn Balentine.
"I was teasing the ladies, and asked why there were rows of robots charging up in the back of the store — and why they had name tags such as Brenda and Jodi?
"They took me seriously for a second, until they remembered who was talking."
(Keep it up, Glenn — I'd like to say I know somebody who was banned from Walmart.)