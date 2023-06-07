Here's a memory from 26 years of working for LSU from Linda Dalferes:
"The searing heat and afternoon showers bring to mind the deception perpetrated by faculty recruiters inviting potential professors to LSU.
"They were brought in to be interviewed usually in April. Picture the LSU campus in April. There are the blooming azaleas and crepe myrtles, cool breezes, crawfish boils and other wonderful food, and majestic oaks dripping with moss.
"The candidates always commented on how nice and friendly people here in the South are.
"That nice and friendly part never changed. The ones who elected to come here were enchanted with LSU and our city, but when July and August rolled around…SURPRISE!"
Harold's Gumpmobile
Jackie Carnes says, "The talk about license plates reminds me of Harold G. Herthum, of Baton Rouge, who played the physician in the movie 'Forrest Gump.' He got the license plate, GUMP DR.
"After he died, his wife kept it for many years."
Which reminds me
For several years, Leo Honeycutt and I would have lunch with Harold Herthum every month or so at various Baton Rouge eateries. He was one of the funniest people I've ever known, and dining with him was a joy.
We were supposed to rotate paying for the meal, but somehow Harold always wound up with the tab.
This got to be something of a joke to him, and we assured him that "next time" we'd buy his lunch.
Before our next lunch, Leo and I agreed that we would surprise him and actually pay.
Sadly, there was never a next lunch, so we never had a chance to surprise our old friend…
Of birds and bags
"Bucktown Bill" adds to our series on our feathered friends:
"My parents' house had a row of pyracantha bushes along the front fence. With their ample crop of spring berries and formidable thorns, they made a perfect nesting place for a pair of mockingbirds.
"Early in their first nesting season, my father came out to his car, parked in the driveway. It looked like someone shook white paint drops down the driver's side door.
"He cleaned it off, but it returned in a few days. One Saturday, he noticed the male mockingbird attacking the side view mirror, thinking there was a rival in his territory.
"He covered the mirror with a Crown Royal bag and the problem went away.
"Woe to those, like me, who borrowed dad's car during nesting season and failed to place the bag on the mirror upon leaving the car.
"I gave this advice to my neighbor a few months ago with the same problem — only he didn't have a Crown Royal bag."
(It occurs to me I've never known anyone who didn't have Crown Royal bags!)
Crawfish master
Judy Brockmann says, "A good family friend, Keith, was born with only one hand, and he is amazing at all the things he can do, but eating boiled crawfish baffles me!
"He not only cooks and serves them, but keeps up with everybody else eating them!
(I also had a coworker who used a knife and fork to eat them!)
Sticker shock
All we had to do was mention bumper stickers:
— Donald Landaiche, of Donaldsonville, says, "On the subject of bumper stickers, my favorite one is 'If you can read this you're too damn close.'"
— Preston Holton, of New Orleans, says, "Driving the 405 freeway near LAX (the Los Angeles airport) some years ago, I was stuck in traffic behind a car with the vanity plate 'ICUNIYQ.'
"It took a few minutes, but it brought a smile to my face once I deciphered it."
— Charlie Anderson, of Shreveport, says he saw this bumper sticker in Alexandria:
"We don’t give a damn how you did it up North."