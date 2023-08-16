An article about pelicans in home decor reminded Katie Nachod, of New Orleans, of a classic poem about our state bird.
She says it's in Ogden Nash's 1940 collection, "The Face Is Familiar," and indeed sounds like vintage Nash.
But considerable evidence exists that the poem was penned in 1910 by Dixon Lanier Merritt (1879–1972), a "poet, editor, historian, and humorist."
Regardless of its author, it's a very clever bit of verse:
"A wonderful bird is the pelican,
His bill will hold more than his belican,
He can take in his beak
Enough food for a week
But I'm damned if I see how the helican!"
Valuable scoops
After Tuesday's mention of folks who carry scoops and walk behind elephants at circus parades, we heard from alert reader Nancy C. Van Den Akker, who discovered an ad for "Five gallons of shredded elephant manure" for $53.
She says, "With elephant manure at $10 a gallon, the scoopers may be on to something!"
Driving as adventure
Russ Wise told of some hair-raising driving in Naples, Italy, spurring stories from world travelers about other places with "do it at your own risk" driving.
Larry Greenblatt, of Lafayette, mentions São Paulo, Brazil; Mexico City, and Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia.
"But Lagos, Nigeria, is the worst I have ever seen. I do not even think of driving outside the U.S."
His own tank
Larry Greenblatt tells this story about a driver who lost it trying to drive abroad:
"This was brought to mind by Kevin Reed’s story of his mom wanting a cowcatcher to move slow left-lane drivers.
"An expat living in the Middle East got so fed up with being hit by local drivers (in his nice late-model SUV) and then getting blamed for the accidents that he pulled the front and rear bumpers off the vehicle and in their place welded very substantial I-beams.
"He then went on a rampage, driving rather wildly and of course doing damage to many cars driven by locals. After this day of reigning terror, he drove to the airport, double-parked the vehicle and flew away, never to return.
"The story does not end well, as the local constabulary tracked down the company he worked for and, well, the bill was large …"
Help Dad out
A Slidell reader says, "Regarding memorable bumper stickers, this one comes to mind: 'If I'm driving carelessly, call my dad at (phone number given).'"
The football song
From our football file comes this comment by Paul Major, of Livonia:
"Football is in the air now this time of year. With college football conference realignments and NIL deals floating around, I thought Randy Newman hit it on the head way back in 1988:
"'It's money that matters
Hear what I say
It's money that matters
In the U.S.A.'"
Special People Dept.
Randy and Jean Vorhoff Clement, of Shreveport, celebrate their 55th anniversary Thursday, Aug. 17. Both are "displaced New Orleanians."
Cool wheels, man …
Buddy Van Wick, of Scott, continues our tales of drive-in movie theaters:
"When my future wife Frances and I were in college in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, I bought a retired three-wheel Cushman mail cart as my first vehicle.
"On Saturday nights, we'd use the adjustable seat belt to strap ourselves into the cab and ride at top speed (35 mph, downhill) to the drive-in theater at the edge of town.
"We would park our chariot by the concession stand and sit in the seats set up there.
"I don't think she married me because of my hot car."
Going bananas
Sandra Vargo says, "This is the time of year banana spiders build their big webs. Walking in the woods, I’ve run into their webs quite a few times.
"I’ve noticed they build their webs higher next time. I don’t know if they learn by experience, or just don’t want to hear me scream again!"