Dear Smiley: About your "running away from home" series:
My grandfather made a decent life for himself in Morgan City, but he and his brother were brought up in New Iberia under harsh conditions.
At the age of 12, the brother ran away from home and wound up in Jersey City, New Jersey. He must have looked older than his age, because he was able to join the Merchant Marines.
He had a good life, and raised a family there.
After about 50 years of not knowing what happened to him, my grandfather was able to locate him and communicate.
In the meantime, I had joined the Navy and was stationed in Newport, Rhode Island, in the mid ’60s.
While in the Brooklyn Navy Yards for ship repairs, I contacted the brother (my great-uncle). I spent a weekend with him and his wife in their brownstone apartment.
Later, a meeting was arranged, and the brothers were able to get together in Baton Rouge. A picture was taken of the two brothers and printed in The Advocate along with a brief story. I’m proud to say I got that reunion initiated.
EARL NEWMAN
Baton Rouge
'Two La' memories
Dear Smiley: I was saddened to hear of "Two La’s" death.
La La Lalonde, of Carencro, was my seat mate in the Legislature for four years, 1992-1995. He was an experienced legislator who taught this rookie a lot.
He was good at twisting a few lines. Such as, “I don’t think we should interject morals into this Legislature. … I didn’t mean that. I meant we shouldn’t inject morals into the law.”
My prayers and sympathy to his family. I will never forget La La.
CHARLES RIDDLE III
Marksville
'Big' to 'Bodi'
Dear Smiley: In a recent column you mentioned legislators with colorful nicknames.
You neglected to mention Rep. John "Big John" Illg Jr. of Jefferson Parish. If you've ever seen him, you know why he is called Big John. Often legislators just call him "Big."
Also, Rep. Jerome Zeringue, of Houma, is called "Zee," which isn't as colorful but is a nickname. I've never heard anyone call him Jerome; until I started this email, I didn't even know that was his name.
And often I'm asked, "Who is Mack White?"
He is, of course, Sen. Mack "Bodi" White.
FAYE HOFFMAN TALBOT
Clinton
The apple guy
Dear Smiley: About political nicknames:
Who can forget Rep. A.T. "Apple" Sanders?
(Representing East Baton Rouge Parish in the Louisiana House, he served from 1956 to 1964).
He used to kiss babies and give out apples at the old Redemptorist gym.
KAREN McLIN
Central
What game?
Dear Smiley: When I played football for Jesuit in the ’50s, the Warren Easton game was so big it was decided to hold it in Tulane Stadium, because City Park Stadium couldn't handle the crowd.
The stadium was overwhelming. I was so busy looking around I almost forgot to play footfall. I believe we won the game.
WAYNE WEILBAECHER
Covington
'Wrong-body' Raisen
Dear Smiley: It's the big football game between the Catholic and public high schools. The Catholic school is winning. My brother is quarterback on the public school team.
He injures his foot and is taken out the last few minutes. His replacement's jersey was ripped, so he borrowed my brother's.
He went on to score the winning touchdown — and my brother was credited with the win.
ELLIOTT RAISEN
Metairie
Love and muffins
Dear Smiley: My daughter Abigail, 11, was having a snack during a day off from school due to a December storm.
Me: "Abigail, is that the last mini-muffin in the box?"
Abigail: "I don't know."
Me: "Just know if it is, no more snacks until I go to the store … not today."
Abigail, thoughtfully chewing: "Well, at least we have each other."
A truly touching sentiment, but I wouldn't count on it lasting a long time!
TAMMY TATE VANVECKHOVEN
Central