Another memory of kids and soccer, from T.W., of Baton Rouge:
"Speaking of football, the round kind, my younger daughter Cara joined her school team in kindergarten.
"About five minutes in, she decided she wasn’t too keen on this new pastime and didn’t really hang with the jumble of teams viciously attacking the ball en masse.
"Our coach/referee/dad, Dr. Joel Silverberg, was trying to keep everything together, running back and forth across the field with the wolf pack.
"Now, Joel was athletic, but he was not a big guy, maybe, MAYBE, 150 pounds. But when he saw Cara missing out on the action, he scooped her up and carried that sack of rice on his hip, back and forth across the field, for the rest of the game.
"The parents forgot that an actual game was taking place because we were laughing so hard at the pair.
"At the end of the game, I asked him why he didn’t just order her to stay with the pack or drop her off at the sideline.
"After he caught his breath, he just smiled and said she seemed to be having a great time and he didn’t want her to miss out on all the fun.
"To this day, I think about what a great guy Joel is, and kick myself for not videoing the whole thing."
Le snack
Bill Huey says, "Seeing French President Macron in New Orleans, I wondered if he received a grocery sack full of Hubig's Pies to take home."
I rather doubt he did, Bill. … Right now, those things are too valuable to give away.
Radio came first
Wayne Weilbaecher, of Covington, reminds us that many of the early TV shows we enjoyed were first on radio:
"Going back before TV to radio shows, I remember one of my favorites was 'Bobby Benson and the B-Bar-B Riders.' It eventually went to TV, and came on after 'Sky King' (and his niece Penny). I would watch these faithfully with my friends."
A lotta pull
Speaking of early TV, Mary Sue Meador recalls when husband Bob "was on our roof installing a television aerial. I was inside, where he told me to help him.
"He yelled at me to pull the wire through the hole to connect to the TV. I did, until he yelled down, 'I did not say to pull it all through!'"
Special deliverer
Barry Dufour, of Carencro, says, "I read in your column about a newspaper delivery person doing a great job. It made me think about my delivery person.
"About a year and a half ago, I had a knee replaced due to arthritis. I would walk my long driveway, with my walker, to pick up my morning paper. She saw me one morning and asked if she could drive up to the house.
"Now she delivers my paper to my side door under the carport, tossing it perfectly.
"Her dedication is greatly appreciated."
That's creepy!
This one sounds like a "Twilight Zone" episode.
In the Friday column, I ran a very old Roy Rogers joke with a punchline involving Glenn Miller's song "Chattanooga Choo Choo." That afternoon, I got this note from Ed of Baton Rouge:
"After breakfast Friday morning, my wife and I were in the kitchen cleaning and putting away dishes when she stopped what she was doing and turned to look at me.
"She said, 'I don't know where this came from, but I have the following lyric stuck in my head: (singing) 'When you hear the whistle blowing eight to the bar. …'
"I burst out laughing, pulled the Smiley column (which she had not read) out of the recycle bin, and read to her the piece about Roy Rogers and his new shoes."
(Cue the spooky music. …)