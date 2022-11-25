Dear Smiley: Like most families, ours pauses on Thanksgiving to share reasons for gratitude.
The leadoff "thanker" this year was grandson Harrison. The 5-year-old could scarcely wait to claim the floor.
Without hesitation, he explained he was thankful for, in this order: "Ice cream sandwiches, milkshakes and family."
All agreed it was not a teachable moment, so his recitation received restrained praise.
PERRY SNYDER
Baton Rouge
Two's a crowd
Dear Smiley: After Friday's "T-Ball moment," here's another:
Many years ago, I was coaching T-Ball in Central. It was our first game ever for the kids and coaches.
Somehow my son, Bert Neal Jr., made it to first base. The next batter up was Melvin Sibley. When he hit the ball off the tee and ran, you couldn't have drawn a straighter line from home plate to second base.
My son had run from first to second, and when Melvin got to second base they went to hugging and jumping up — excited about their success.
I was coaching first base, and trying to get Melvin's attention so he could come to first base, where he should have been!
When I got his attention, he ran to first base as fast as he could.
When he got to me, he was grinning from ear to ear and asked, "Coach, did I do good?"
What else could I do other than give him a high-five and tell him he did great?
BERT NEAL
Pride
Miss Precocious
Dear Smiley: Loving the education we’re receiving reading your column.
During a visit this summer, my 4-year-old granddaughter was finishing her lunch.
I asked if she would like some more. She stated, “No thank you, I’m satiated.”
Kids are smart these days!
VICKI FRAME
Kenner
Stopping point
Dear Smiley: Holiday dinners always remind me of my dear mother-in-law, Annie, whom I loved very much.
After a hearty dinner, when asked if she would like another serving, she would reply, ''I've had an elegant sufficiency; any more would be an abundance to my capacity."
We would laugh and applaud her. I think she enjoyed it as much as we did!
NAYDINE "DEENIE" FIEGEL
Kenner
Small World Dept.
Dear Smiley: Searching through Facebook a couple of days ago, I saw a good friend of mine wishing someone named "Vonda Kay" happy birthday.
I asked her, “Is Vonda Kay named after Miss America 1965, Vonda Kay Van Dyke?"
My friend replied, “Yes! I love that you know this fun fact!”
I replied, “I know Vonda Kay Van Dyke very well. My cousin Taris happens to be best friends with her.”
I then text Miss America, Vonda, to tell her about her namesake. Vonda loved it so much! She asked me for her phone number so she could call and surprise her! How cool is that?
When Vonda Kay Van Dyke called her namesake, she was shocked; blown away! I was so happy to make this a reality.
WENDY LIPSEY
Baton Rouge
Snowbound cowboy
Dear Smiley: In 1952 my paternal grandmother accompanied our family on a vacation trip from Monroe to the Arkansas Ozarks.
We stayed in a tourist court, and by nightfall most visitors were found in the lobby for our first look at TV.
Ninety percent of the picture was snow, but if you watched carefully, you could occasionally make out a cowboy on horseback.
I'll never forgot my grandmother sitting mesmerized, not able her eyes off the screen.
BOB MARTIN
Lawrenceville, Georgia
Black Friday blues
Dear Smiley: On Black Friday, you should be mad they overcharge you the other 364 days of the year!
MARVIN BORGMEYER
Baton Rouge
Escape artist?
Dear Smiley: I now know how old I appear to others. I had a nice visit at the nursing home with my mom on her 95th birthday, until I went to leave the building, and was mistaken for a resident trying to make a getaway.
RICK MARSHALL
Baton Rouge