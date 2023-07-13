A tale of young love and old cars from Fred Hotstream, of New Orleans:
"All the talk about old automobiles reminded me of my first car. In the '50s my dad bought an old green Pontiac for my brother and me.
"One night I took my girlfriend to a movie on Canal Street. We were all dressed up, as people did in those days.
"On the way home the car broke down in front of the Union Passenger Terminal. My date had no idea how to work a standard shift, so she decided to get out and push.
"We finally got the car started after a joint effort.
"I decided that a girl with that much 'true grit' was the one for me. That girl who pushed the car with her high heels on will soon be my wife of 60 years."
The big three
Geri Schexnayder, of Donaldsonville, says, "At a recent doctor's appointment, the nurse conducting the pre-appointment evaluation asked me really fast, all in one breath, 'How’s your breathing, eating, and sleeping?'
"I had to pause and think about it. I laughed and told him, 'Those are my favorite things, in that order.'"
Food for thought
A "kids in church" story from Butch and Carolyn Dupré, of Lafayette:
"Some years ago, when our grandson Jack was about 2 or 3 years old, his father would carry him in his arms when going to Communion every Sunday.
"After many such trips to the altar for Communion, hearing the priest say, 'The body of Christ,' and hoping to get some of that food for himself, Jack announces to his father, 'Jesus says, "You want a bite?”'"
Taste of home
"My husband and I recently took a cruise to Alaska for our 40th anniversary," says Pam Beadle, of Baton Rouge.
"One of the onshore excursions included a seafood dinner. Imagine our delight when the meal included king crab, shrimp, and andouille sausage. Everything was very well seasoned (spicy)!
"We asked the hostess why this was so, and she answered that the cook was from New Orleans and used Louisiana crab boil.
"This was a pleasant surprise!"
Special People Dept.
— Pauline Eustis, of Christwood Retirement Community in Covington, celebrates her 105th birthday Sunday, July 16. She is a native of Vicksburg, Mississippi.
— Rosario "Rosie" Martina, of Baton Rouge, celebrated his 100th birthday Wednesday, July 12. A 2020 Advocate Golden Deeds recipient, he was a pioneer in the growth and development of St. Vincent de Paul, providing essential services for the homeless.
— Lloyd Schroeder, of Ville St. Marie in Jefferson, celebrates his 98th birthday Friday, July 14. He lives with his wife, Audrey, who celebrated her 97th birthday Sunday, July 9. They formerly lived in Harahan and Gonzales.
— Calhoun and Gloria B. Moultrie, of New Orleans, celebrate their 50th anniversary Friday, July 14. He is retired from the City of New Orleans-Louis Armstrong International Airport; she is retired from Southern University at New Orleans.
Date with Huckleberry
Jerry Bourque, of Destrehan, offers this drive-in tale:
"Your column reminds me of my wife and me as Air Force people living on a small stipend from the government in remote Altus, Oklahoma.
"There was a drive-in up the road from our house trailer, next to a smelly cattle feed lot.
"We drove a tiny Nash Metropolitan with a trunk opening into the passenger area, and two seats up front.
"My very pregnant wife crawled into the trunk, and Huckleberry, our loyal Catahoula, sat proudly in her seat.
"We paid one admission; dogs were free.
"When the movie began, I unlocked the trunk and my wife crawled out. She and Huck enjoyed the movie together in that seat.
"A poor man does what a poor man has to do. No apologies!"