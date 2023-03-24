Dear Smiley: Here's how I missed out on a fortune:
We moved to Covington 18 years ago, to a little Acadian house with a great front porch and many trees.
One evening when we were sitting on the porch we were greeted with an abundance of raccoons looking for us to feed them.
Every day we brought out whatever goodies we had. When we brought out Oreo cookies, they acted like it was steak.
It became a special day when our grandson visited us and sat with his grandpa on the porch to feed the raccoons Oreos.
I watched the raccoons all lined up together, taking an Oreo out of the package, opening it and licking all the white cream off the middle before they ate the rest of the cookie.
We didn't take any pictures or movies of this — so we have always kicked ourselves for being stupid. Just think what a cute commercial this would have been if we had sent it to Nabisco!
FAY WEILBAECHER
Covington
Sign language
Dear Smiley: I saw the following on St. Thomas More's church welcome sign: "Now is a good time to visit, our pastor is on vacation."
MARVIN BORGMEYER
Baton Rouge
Save the wires
Dear Smiley: Tales about small communities reminded me of one about Labadieville, in Assumption Parish, told by one of its well-known but now deceased residents, Elward Arcement.
He said residents of the community pleaded and petitioned the Louisiana Department of Transportation to install a traffic light near the church on La. 1.
For the feasibility study, Elward said, a traffic counter with two wires was placed across the highway from the church parking lot.
The results startled all the participants. The numbers were extremely low — too low to require a traffic light.
Elward said that he met with the department along with the promoters and explained the numbers. People were driving around the wires in order to avoid running over them!
Labadieville got its light — at the time, one of two in the entire parish.
TONY FALTERMAN
Napoleonville
All about Ida
Dear Smiley: When I saw the Thursday blurb about the small Caddo Parish town of Ida, memories came rushing in.
My mother, Maurine Chandler Herring, was born there in 1915, and lived in that bustling community when the Caddo Parish oil boom was in full swing.
At some point, because of Ida's location on U.S. 71, the much-traveled route between Shreveport and Texarkana, a signal light was installed "downtown."
It was apparently needed then to slow down traffic and help move vehicles between the agricultural Red River bottoms on the east side of town and the oil-rich Texas border on the west.
My grandfather, Dennis Chandler, was a cattleman and deputy sheriff. His wife, my grandmother Gladys Allison Chandler, played piano at Ida Methodist Church for years and taught music. She and her sister, Jewel, served as librarians in their later days. My uncle, Larry Gene Chandler, was postmaster until his retirement.
I can't imagine how many people are left in Ida now. My cousin, Larry Paul Chandler, still lives on the old homestead.
Interstate 49 now bypasses Ida, but the town died long before that happened.
BETH HERRING KNIGHT
Lafayette
No Hump Day crime
Dear Smiley: My town was so small that we had a circuit policeman who used to come and patrol on Wednesdays. He quit and went home at 5 p.m., though.
BILL HUEY
Baton Rouge
Private showing
Dear Smiley: When I was a kid I lived in the small town of Whitney, Texas.
After the town finally got a movie theater, one weekend a John Wayne movie was playing.
I really wanted to see it, so I called up to see what time the movie was showing.
The owner said, "Son, what time can you get here?"
MIKE JONES
Slidell