Towns in south Louisiana are known for having residents with the same last name. For instance, you might be from Ville Platte if your name is Ardoin, Vidrine or Sonnier.
Leslie Tassin, of Baton Rouge, says this is true story:
"I am from Bordelonville in Avoyelles Parish. In 1964 two cars collided there, and a state trooper from Marksville questioned the two drivers.
"He asked one driver his name, and the man said, 'Eddie Bordelon.' The other driver, asked his name, replied, 'Eddie Bordelon.'
"There was an eyewitness who lived across Bayou des Glaises — named Eddie Bordelon.
"Finally, the trooper from Marksville who signed the accident report was Sgt. Eddie Bordelon."
Opening disaster
Another story from Wilson "Sonny" Punch, of Lafayette, about his days at Imaculata Elementary School in Marrero:
"Monsignor Gaudet, hoping to modify my behavior, convinced me to try out for altar boy. At my first Mass, an older altar boy handed me a bottle of sacramental wine and a corkscrew, saying, 'This is one of your responsibilities.'
"My first effort was unsuccessful, so I tried entering the cork at a different place. Same result.
"On my third attempt, the bottom half of the cork completely disintegrated into the wine!
"Furious, Father Gaudet got a second bottle of wine, opened it himself, and banished me forever from the altar boy society!"
Move along, kid!
Speaking of church stories, John Kalinosky tells this tale from his youth:
"When my grandsons were ready for their first communion they, like most of us, feared that first confession.
"I told them when I was 10 or so I also felt that dreaded moment.
"In the confessional I said, 'Bless me Father, for I have sinned.' The priest said, 'Johnny, how many more are out there?'"
Career choice
Jackie Carnes says mention of trash collectors "reminded me of a story from my family.
"My brother, Patrick, about 9 or 10, heard our father talking about a potential garbage collector strike. He asked about what was going on, and my father proceeded to try to explain about unions and benefits in a way he hoped my brother would understand.
"It seems all my brother caught of the talk was that garbage collectors, at that time, got several holidays per year, paid sick leave, full medical benefits, and more.
"My father found this out when, a few days later, a visitor to the house asked my brother the typical, 'What do you want to be when you grow up?'
"My physician father was mortified to hear his son say, 'I want to be a garbage man!'"
Sight for sore eyes
Keith Horcasitas, of Baton Rouge, says his dad was a confirmed bachelor when he attended Tulane on the GI Bill after World War II.
"But during a check-up at Dr. LaRose's he met Mom. He said, 'My eyes were giving me trouble, but when I saw her, I regained my focus. After a date or two we got married!'"
Special People Dept.
Lorraine Shaheen, of Donaldsonville, celebrates her 93rd birthday Wednesday, April 12.
Wretched excess
"Many years ago my husband and I went to visit our daughter and family in Tennessee," says Diane Huber, of Hammond.
"We were eating dinner when our just-turned-3 grandson, James, asked for some more potatoes.
"His mother was letting him learn to dish up his own food, so she passed him the potatoes and said, 'Now, don't take too much!'
"James looked at her with the most serious eyes I have ever seen and replied, 'But I LIKE too much!'
"That has been a family expression for the last 25 some-odd years in all kinds of situations! Children are the delight of our lives (mostly!)"
Thanks for the slogan, Diane. Tell James for me, "So do I, buddy, so do I…"