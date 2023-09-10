"This is my sister’s story of the 'Florid Belgian,' says Mary An Godshall, of Metairie.
"About 32 years ago she was working for the city as a liaison for strengthening ties between New Orleans and other countries.
"One day a Belgian man came to her office to talk about bringing a group to New Orleans in the summer for cultural enrichment.
"He was red in the face, perspiring, and complaining about how hot it was. (It was a lovely day in April.)
"She told him, 'If you think it’s hot now, you will die in the summer!'
"He wiped his face with his handkerchief, and very enthusiastically proclaimed, 'Ah! To die in New Orleans!'"
Death and dinner
Susan Hunt, of New Orleans, says news about problems of St. Roch Market reminded her of this childhood incident:
"In 1946 or '47 I accompanied my grandmother to St. Roch. Wire cages held live crabs. There were fluffy white chickens in one corner.
"I asked Grandma how she knew what chicken to choose. She said, 'I know them when I see them.' We bought two chickens and a few dozen live crabs.
"I watched while Grandma set the crab gumbo on to cook and started plucking the chickens.
"I told Grandma I couldn't eat the fried chicken because I knew them when they were alive. She said I didn't have to; she'd make me a sandwich.
"I don't know which I liked best, the gumbo or the fried chicken…"
Buffett benefit
Harry Roberts, of Baton Rouge, recalls another Jimmy Buffett story:
"On January 20, 1991, he performed at a fun-filled 'Save the Wetlands Concert' in LSU's Maravich Assembly Center to call attention to Louisiana's coastal land loss.
"The concert was organized by students of the LSU Business School, hosted by the Coastal Studies Institute. I was director of CSI at that time.
"Our mutual friend, the late Ron Zappe, made 'Save the Wetlands' T-shirts and handed out shark fin hats.
"Proceeds from the concert were used to buy a boat and motor that supported research on Louisiana's coast for years.
"As is typical of his performances, a good time was had by all. For a few hours the crowd escaped real life and joined him somewhere in the Caribbean."
SWAC Saturday
Pam and John Kelly have this question about two Saturday football games — Jackson State at Southern and Grambling at LSU:
"Is this the first time three SWAC teams have played in Baton Rouge on the same day?"
Special People Dept.
Tolly Fletcher, of Walker, celebrated his 99th birthday Saturday, Sept. 9. He is a World War II veteran.
Fun with okra
"There seems to be a misconception that a cane knife can only be used to cut cane," says David Palmisano, of Marrero, about a column topic:
"I have two very old cane knives that have been used over the past century to cut anything and everything but cane.
"I remember as a youngster, growing up on a family truck farm, walking between rows of okra swinging a cane knife to trim leaves on the overgrown plants.
"It made it easier to see the okra when picking, not to mention a lot dryer and less itchy. And it cut down on the number of insects falling in your face.
"I really do not miss it."
Swinging days
Bill Huey says, "I remember my surveyor father handing me a cane knife or swing blade and saying, 'Cut me a line about 100 feet that way.'
"I steered well clear of civil engineering at LSU."
Accent atrocities
Our contest to determine the most awful Southern accent in movies drew this from Clifford Williams, of Baton Rouge:
"By far the silliest Southern accent was by Nicholas Cage in 'Con Air.' I think he was trying too hard."