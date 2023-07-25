A "stranger in a strange land" story, from Lucy Sloan:
"I moved to Baton Rouge from North Carolina in 1959 with my husband and infant son, after he accepted a new traveling job.
"All my friends and relatives were a thousand miles away, and I felt very isolated and lonely in this strange new city, with my husband at work most of the time.
"So, I was delighted to hear a knock on the door early one morning. It was the Kleinpeter milkman making home deliveries. He came in with a large basket carrying one of everything he had on the truck.
"He started talking with some kind of accent I had never heard before. I couldn't understand a word he was saying.
"Not knowing what else to do, I just stood there and smiled politely while he proceeded to unload everything in his basket.
"It took us many days to consume all those dairy products, but it was all very good — and 64 years later, I still can't understand that Cajun accent."
Country boy
"Your Monday story of meeting a young Uptown New Orleans lady reminded me of a similar experience in a Bourbon Street bar, which now seems a lifetime away," says Alan R. Crnko, of Holden.
"She had the look and obvious flair for fashion, and I had the good fortune of sharing a moment of her time.
"The conversation progressed, among the smiles and glances that began to rival the July environment.
"The magic moment came when she asked where I lived. At the time, the answer was Baton Rouge.
"She looked at me and said, 'You call that living?'
"Suddenly it was time to find another bar, alone."
Inspiring cook
"From 1977 to 1980, I lived in my fraternity house while attending Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Oklahoma," says Matt Stillwell, of Mandeville.
"Our cook kept 75 rambunctious young men well fed. One of her staples for formal dinners on Tuesday nights was rice and gravy.
"For me, it was love at first bite. It has become a staple in our home since then."
The little chill
I think I detect the slightest note of sarcasm in this missive from Paul C. (aka "The Kid"), of Baton Rouge:
"I didn't realize a cold front was coming through Sunday. We had a temperature of only 91. There was even a slight breeze at our house, and it was almost pleasant outside."
The scarlet letter
"Bob in Destrehan" offers this idea:
"Knowing Louisiana has sky-high auto insurance rates, here is an easy low-cost savings that is done in Europe.
"All new drivers must have a large red 'A' (for Apprentice) sticker in their rear window for one year.
"The easily visible 'A' helps other drivers to be aware of an inexperienced driver. This allows drivers to give extra consideration for these new people, thus lowering first-time accidents and insurance costs."
Special People Dept.
- O.J. Simoneaux, of Metairie, celebrates his 103rd birthday Wednesday, July 26. He is a Navy veteran of World War II.
- Patty Ruth Wilkinson, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 90th birthday Wednesday, July 26. She retired from Ethyl Corp. after 33 years and is a member of First Presbyterian Church.
Thought for the Day
From Earl Newman, of Baton Rouge: "Why do people on vacation think it’s a good idea to send photos to people not on vacation?"
Novice shopper
"CJD" says friend Ardell's husband, David, who never went grocery shopping with her, but one day decided to go:
"After the cashier rang up everything, she asked, 'Paper or plastic?'
"David replied, 'Oh, I don't have cash, so it will be credit card.'
"I don't think Ardell ever let him go to the store with her again. Over the years, we've had a lot of laughs over that one!"