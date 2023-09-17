"Bill Bozzelle's Friday story of the monkeys mating to music made me chuckle with this memory," says Denise Wagner, of Abita Springs.
"My husband and I, as a duo, played music for hundreds of weddings at The Abita Quail Farm years ago.
"On one occasion we were playing prenuptial tunes alongside the beautiful pond while a large gathering of elderly aunts, uncles, children, etc., sat waiting for the ceremony to begin.
"The elderly ladies sat at attention when a small flock of mallard hens descended into the pond and floated toward the waterfall. I could hear them 'ooing' and 'aahing' at how beautiful they were.
"Suddenly from nowhere three mallard drakes dropped down on top of them, grabbed them from the back and dragged them underwater, feathers everywhere.
"The ladies' expressions turned to horror, and they covered their faces with their fans! It was all I could do to keep my composure and finish the song!"
What, no cracker?
"My friend has an African Gray parrot over 20 years old," says Brenda Atkinson.
"He seems very smart, and has spent his life listening and learning.
"The other day he said, 'Alexa, have a good day!' and believe it or not, Alexa said, 'Thank you, you've made my day!'"
Stop the music
I have a good relationship with our Alexa, and find it especially useful in summoning Mrs. Anders when she's in some other part of the house.
I simply say, "Alexa, play the Bee Gees," and before the first 30 seconds of "Stayin' Alive" are over, she's there, telling Alexa to cut it out — often using not very nice words.
Close call
"Many years ago, my Army husband received orders that sent us to the Arctic Test Center at Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks, Alaska," says Kathy Gibbs, of Mandeville.
"Rumor had it that it was so cold there in the winter that there were tunnels between the housing area and the PX/commissary so you didn’t have to go out in the weather!
"Hubby and I had grown up in Daphne, Alabama, and Tucson, Arizona, respectively, so neither of us were ‘cold weather types.’
"With two very young children (our daughter was 5, our son 3 months old), I worried that I wouldn’t get outdoors for six months at a time.
"Fortunately, the guy my husband was to replace extended his tour, and we were sent to the Tropic Test Center in Panama. Later I would refer to that as going from the ridiculous to the sublime!"
"Road warriors"
Catherine Altazan, of Port Allen, thanks David Moorhead with the DOTD Motorist Assistance Patrol:
"He came to my rescue Saturday morning when my tire blew on I-12. This free public service is invaluable; just call 911 to alert MAP. Many thanks are due to these road warriors. They can resolve a frightening situation quickly and safely."
Southern exposure
"The London theatre district is known for outstanding productions, and I have been privileged to enjoy many shows there," says Sandra Adams.
"During one visit, I made a critical mistake and bought tickets to see 'Showboat.'
"That show produced the absolute worst Southern accents I have ever experienced. Just imagine a whole cast of British actors speaking and singing in their version of 'Southern' — unbelievable!"
(That's interesting, considering that two of the main actors in "Gone With the Wind" — Vivien Leigh and Leslie Howard — were British.)
English speaker needed
"I laughed at Martin Kearney's Saturday letter regarding the need to translate British road signs.
"My friend and I were able to decipher most.
“'Give Way' meant yield. But we could never figure out 'Changed Priorities Ahead.' We thought it might refer to the aging process.
"If any Brits out there can translate, I would love to know what it means."