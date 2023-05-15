Here's one that sounds like a "Believe It Or Not" story:
"Speaking of small towns," says Eddie Cole, of Blairsville, Georgia, "my grandmother, Pearl Perkins, was from Smithfield, North Carolina.
"When she was a teenager, there were only two cars in the whole town.
"Once, when her father was out of town, she decided to take their car 'for a spin!'
"Unfortunately, when rounding a corner, she ran into the only other car in town.
"Later, she went to meet her dad when he arrived at the train station to break the bad news.
"As he disembarked, he said, 'Don't say a word! On every train I've been on today, people have been talking about that crazy girl in Smithfield who crashed into the only other car in town!'
"Needless to say, my grandmother was grounded for a long time!"
Mystery Singer
Our Monday tale of the days when French was spoken pretty much everywhere in Pierre Part brought this recollection from Monica K. Murphy:
"My part-time job in college was to deliver singing telegrams, and I was pretty good at it.
"Imagine my surprise when I delivered a birthday gram at a bar in Pierre Part, and the elderly gentleman cracked nary a smile (although the patrons loved it).
"It wasn’t until I finished my routine that I realized he understood not a word of English!"
Sound advice
The recent nostalgia story about Baton Rouge's downtown traffic lights ringing when they changed color led to this advice from Eileen Turowski Taylor, of Walker:
"When I attended the University of Illinois many years ago, the school provided training for students with disabilities.
"Traffic signals emitted sounds to indicate when it was safe to cross streets. Construction barricades had flashing lights and beeping sounds as warnings.
"Seems like today, the sounds would be handy for those absorbed in the contents of their smartphones. Or hire a fleet of bike riders with bullhorns for distracted drivers."
Colorful coronation
Special People Dept.
— William "Bill" Cambre, of Baton Rouge, celebrates his 99th birthday Tuesday, May 16. He is a World War II Navy veteran, and retired lieutenant with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
— Rita Dollar, of Covington, celebrates her 99th birthday Tuesday, May 16.
— Mary Lee Dunn, of Norwood, celebrated her 95th birthday Friday, May 12.
Laundering can be fun
"When I was about 11," says Dale Marks, of Baton Rouge, "My favorite outfit was a red plaid bathing suit. It was about the only thing I wore most of that summer.
"So much so that one of our neighbors asked my mom if I took it off when I had a bath.
"Mom did a pretty good imitation of Jim Mora when asked about making the playoffs:
"'Bath? Bath? Dale thinks going swimming counts as a bath. So, no, he doesn’t take off his suit when he "takes a bath."